Electrical failures, the main cause of fires in Colombia

Currently, there is a problem at the national level that affects the well-being and health of Colombian people and homes, but, in addition, it does not contribute to energy savings, and it is the increase in the use of pirated and illegal products and services, such as cables for electrical installations, which are offered as certified cables and are not.

The use of these adulterated cables in electrical installations increases the risk of accidents and puts the lives of people and homes at risk.

According to figures provided by the Superintendency of Home Public Services, historically 43% of accidents related to the fraudulent use of energy have resulted in burns.

According to statistics from the Fire Investigation Team of the Bogotá Official Fire Department, so far in 2023, 42% of the fires that have occurred in the Colombian capital are caused by electrical failures that have one of their causes in the use of non-original cables.

In line with this, Centelsa by Nexans, the company that has played a crucial role in the electrification of Colombia explains the 3 main differences to identify a counterfeit wire and cable:

– The counterfeit wire and cable has a metal that is thinner, harder, brittle and darker in color, compared to the original wire that uses pure copper.

– Counterfeit wire and cable have more plastic material and this does not have any insulating property and is highly flammable.

– The original wire and cable has three layers on the conductive wire, first the insulation which is always white, the second layer which is the required color, and the third layer is the external one which is made of nylon. Counterfeit wire and cable only have one single-color plastic layer and one nylon layer.

The causes

Counterfeit wires and cables use materials not suitable for conducting electricity, which generates greater losses and possible increases in energy charges. Additionally, their high electrical resistance generates increases in temperature, which is why the plastic tends to melt, triggering short circuits and fires and toxic fumes, putting people’s lives at risk.

For this problem, Centelsa by Nexans has developed education and awareness campaigns, among them, the campaign “When it is original, it shows. And when not, too”, which seeks to raise awareness on the issue.

On the other hand, the company has also launched for THHN wires and cables, products for intensive use in residential construction, the Nexans Línea Plus solution, which includes a digital development in alliance with Authentic Vision, a special label that contains a security hologram and a QR code with unique information for each roll of product, which allows the authenticity of Centelsa by Nexans products to be validated.

People only have to scan through the mobile application available on the Centelsa by Nexans web portal – Nexans Línea Plus solution, and verify that the product is original.

dry construction

Finally, according to the Dry Construction Association, there is also an increase in the number of foreign marketers offering construction products without invoice, with payment facilities and at prices well below the product offered by local manufacturers.

This is how this problem presents itself in different regions of the country: Bogotá 44%, Villavicencio 16%, Cali 12%, Bucaramanga 8%, Cucutá 4%, Medellín 4%, Mosquera 4%, Pamplona 4%, Soacha 4%.

You may be interested: Minor allegedly stabbed a dog in Cali

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

