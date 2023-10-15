Inter Women also participates in the #ThisLittleGirlIsMe campaign – Sport Marketing News

The footballers of Inter Women bring their child version onto the pitch to inspire young girls to believe in their dreams: on the occasion of Roma-Inter on Sunday 15 October, the players will take to the pitch with an exclusive special shirtwhich contains in the texture of the numbers a collage of photos of them as children.

The initiative was born with the aim of taking part and elevating the campaign #ThisLittleGirlIsMewhich since 2021 has reached over 47 million people around the world, transmitting in a concrete and innovative way the motivational values ​​of the international project, dedicated to encouraging young girls by sharing stories of successful women on social media.

Inter Women’s players become like this inspirational models for future generations, incentives to follow their own inclinations and build a future according to their own aspirations.

The Nerazzurri Club has decided not only to take part in the project, created by Inspiring Girls and promoted in Italy by D value – the first business association that promotes gender balance and an inclusive culture for the growth of companies and the country – but to elevate it with a one-of-a-kind activation, which for the first time will make the campaign become an integral part of a soccer match. In addition to the special shirt, some graphic assets normally used on the Club’s social channels during Inter Women’s matches will be modified for Roma-Inter.

The Nerazzurri activities linked to #ThisLittleGirlIsMe were inaugurated with a series of contents, published on the Club’s social channels, in which some Nerazzurri players interact with their versions as children, listening to their fears and encouraging them to chase the dream of playing in Serie A. The dialogue is thus transformed into a motivational message dedicated to encouraging the new generations. The content saw the participation of Inter Women Lisa Alborghetti, Tatiana Bonetti and Sofie Junge Pedersen and three young athletes from the Youth Sector in the role of child footballers.