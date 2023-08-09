Home » Rodolfo Sancho pointed out that his son confessed to having dismembered the surgeon Edwin Arrieta “by pressure”
Entertainment

Rodolfo Sancho pointed out that his son confessed to having dismembered the surgeon Edwin Arrieta “by pressure”

by admin
Rodolfo Sancho pointed out that his son confessed to having dismembered the surgeon Edwin Arrieta “by pressure”

Daniel Sancho, son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sanchowas arrested this week in Thailand for the murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The case became relevant after the 29-year-old confessed his responsibility.

I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage.”expressed the Spanish chef before the authorities.

Around these hours, the family of the principal suspected of the crime broke the silence. In a statement to the Spanish press, Rodolfo Sancho stated that His son’s confession would have been given due to the “pressure” he is experiencing.

The actor’s words in defense of his son were read on the Spanish program Así es la vida, in which journalists sought statements from the famous artist about what his son is experiencing in Thailand. However, The presenters received a statement from the actor’s press team in which he also asked for respect.

The presenter Sandra Barneda was in charge of reading verbatim the message she received from the actor, who is in Thailand.

We kindly ask you to respect this situation.”, continues in the statement. He then adds that “the statements that Daniel may be making are under a situation of emotional pressure difficult to control”.

A request was also made for “There is no more speculation about the situation”, referring to the many details that have become known about the murder of Edwin Arrieta and his relationship with Daniel Sancho, with whom the surgeon apparently had a relationship of several years.


See also  "Squid Game" Lee Jung-jae, Snoop Dogg, Jared Leto and More Appear in Gucci's Latest Image Ads

You may also like

The match between Goiás and Estudiantes begins

Residente: The Best Spanish-Language Rapper in History According...

Antarctica’s climate could experience a “succession of extreme...

a ruling ratified that the incorporation of evidence...

An Argentine showed how much he earned washing...

José Emilio Levy Speaks Out About Alleged Mistreatment...

Crime of Morena: a detainee would be the...

MPN oil workers explained the reasons why they...

“The artistic brings us closer to meeting the...

Teenage Rapper Lil Tay Passes Away at Age...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy