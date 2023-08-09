Rodolfo Sancho pointed out that his son confessed to having dismembered the surgeon Edwin Arrieta “by pressure”

Daniel Sancho, son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sanchowas arrested this week in Thailand for the murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The case became relevant after the 29-year-old confessed his responsibility.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage.”expressed the Spanish chef before the authorities.

Around these hours, the family of the principal suspected of the crime broke the silence. In a statement to the Spanish press, Rodolfo Sancho stated that His son’s confession would have been given due to the “pressure” he is experiencing.

The actor’s words in defense of his son were read on the Spanish program Así es la vida, in which journalists sought statements from the famous artist about what his son is experiencing in Thailand. However, The presenters received a statement from the actor’s press team in which he also asked for respect.

The presenter Sandra Barneda was in charge of reading verbatim the message she received from the actor, who is in Thailand.

“We kindly ask you to respect this situation.”, continues in the statement. He then adds that “the statements that Daniel may be making are under a situation of emotional pressure difficult to control”.

A request was also made for “There is no more speculation about the situation”, referring to the many details that have become known about the murder of Edwin Arrieta and his relationship with Daniel Sancho, with whom the surgeon apparently had a relationship of several years.





