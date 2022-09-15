‘Romantic Doctor Master Kim’ confirmed for third season

Sina Entertainment News SBS TV popular drama “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” will produce the third season.

The production company of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” announced today that the show has decided to produce a third season. In the third season, Zhonghan Shigui will continue to play the role of “Master Kim”, while Lee Sungkyung and Ahn Hyoseop, who have starred in the second season of the show, also Will continue to star in the third season.

“Romantic Doctor Master Kim” takes the stage of a humble hospital in a remote town and tells the story between the eccentric genius doctor Master Kim and enthusiastic young doctors. The show’s first season peaked at 27.6 percent in 2016, while its second season peaked at 27.1 percent in 2020.

The third season of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” will begin airing in the first half of next year.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibited

