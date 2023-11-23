Rubali Valerio-Embracing Her Roots and Dominican Musical Legacy

A New Star in Dominican Music: The Story of Rubali Valerio

Born in Santo Domingo on May 9, 1998, Rubali Valerio is being hailed as the newest exponent of traditional Dominican music. The daughter of Zenón Valerio Recio, known as Lupe Valerio, a renowned accordion virtuoso, and Ana M. Calcaño, Rubali was born into a family where music was an integral part of her upbringing.

Raised in Santiago, Rubali’s interest in music was sparked at the age of twelve. With her father as her mentor, she honed her skills on the accordion and discovered her talent as a singer. In 2015, she further refined her vocal abilities at the Ñico Lora Typical Music School in Santiago and joined ‘Los Hijos de Lupe’, a typical music group.

In 2016, Rubali relocated to the United States, temporarily distancing herself from her musical pursuits. However, her passion for music remained unwavering, and she eventually returned to her musical practices in 2021. By 2023, she made the decision to fully embrace her musical career and returned to her homeland to establish her own typical group, ‘Rubali Valerio-El Rubí del Acordeón’, under the guidance of her father.

With an official debut set for October 14, 2023, anticipation is high for the launch of Rubali’s musical ensemble, marking what promises to be a significant milestone in the history of Dominican music.

