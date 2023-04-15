Ryan Adams – Return to Carnegie Hall

In itself, a publication is like Return to Carnegie Hall latently frustrating – and will soon be annoyingly unnecessary. But as a teaser for what a potential gem of a live album Ryan Adams has up his sleeve, at least forgiving.

One can only rave about the quality of the EP: the grandiose, melancholic howling When The Stars Go Blue (von Gold) as well as the very good title tracks by Chris (the, “what the fuck?“, still gets a laugh from the audience, but in the end makes the harsh cut chosen in the middle of the applause) and the one that comes closest to the studio version Romeo & Juliet are really wonderfully decelerated Cuddles in which Adams demonstrates intimacy and empathy playing the guitar alone, quiet and engaging, reduced and deeply honest.

But the most fantastic is successful Two (von Easy Tiger)which you may never have heard as beautifully as here: Because the stringed instrument just broke, Adams sits down at the piano and plays a poignant, almost magical version full of gentle romance, his voice dreaming over the keys in a gentle, touching way – deeply poignant!

In itself, then, releasing only four of the thirty-one songs played in New York that evening of May 14, 2022 seems like an absolute waste. The fact that the complete package of the show documentation is supposed to follow later this year is a damn good thing – the EP makes it Return to Carnegie Hall just really completely obsolete. Which is primarily quite annoying because (the otherwise damn generous) Adams collects money from the loyal fan for this teaser of a full-fledged album.

