Produced by Youku and Yunyun Media, co-produced by Judong Culture, produced and produced by Yunyun Media, directed by Yuan De, starring Wang Herun and Zhang He, starring Zheng Haoyuan, Ke Naiyu, Meng Qin, Yu Qingbin, Gao Haicheng, Deng Gang, and special starring Zhang Liang , starring Li Yaojing as a friendThe Republic of China sadomasochistic drama “Bu Yunqu” starts broadcasting today。

The official release of the group portrait poster, the gunpowder version poster and the teaser video, Wang Herun and Zhang He jointly performed the love in troubled times, and went to the ideal together in the war era. The excitement is exciting.It is reported that the episode will be exclusively broadcast on the Youku platform from 18:00 on March 21.





Wang Herun and Zhang He reunited for a long time in the turbulent love with frequent entanglements

“Bu Yun Qu” tells the story of Aixinjueluo Jin Yurong (played by Wang Herun) and Zhao Zhengnan (played by Zhang He) who fell in love with each other at first sight because of heroes saving the beauty. However, the current situation was turbulent, and the two separated thousands of miles away and lost news after only meeting once. Jin Yurong also “married” Bu Rigude (played by Zheng Haoyuan), who was in the same family, under the arrangement of his family. Afterwards, Jin Yurong went to Tianjin to study medicine, and reunited with Zhao Zhengnan, who became a warlord, by chance, and began a complicated and precarious love in the era of war and chaos.





The plot preview released today slowly unfolds the highlights of the characters’ stories: Jin Yurong, whom Zhao Zhengnan was thinking of, became someone else’s wife; Jin Yurong and Zhao Zhengnan who met again became tit-for-tat; after many understandings, the relationship between Jin Yurong and Zhao Zhengnan finally showed signs of melting.

The emotional entanglement between the characters is beginning to take shape, some miss, some cherish, and some are firm. The storm is coming, the old forces are ready to stir up waves, the troubled times are like the sea, and the boat of fate moves forward with difficulty. Under the torrent of the times, in the face of the righteousness of the family and the country, a long scroll of stories about love choices and ideal choices is unfolding.





In the group portrait posters and character posters released simultaneously, the surface looks like a bunch of flowers, but behind it is smoke.The characters on the poster have different expressions and seem to have their own concerns. Against the backdrop of the atmosphere of the doomsday dusk, in the precarious era, their respective fates are really unbearable to wonder.









Break through the barriers to find your own homeland, righteousness, and common ideals

This play is adapted from Xiaoya Luming’s classic IP “The Last Gege of the Qing Dynasty: Buyunqu”. It takes Jin Yurong’s growth history as the main line. Under the influence of the times, her independent consciousness is gradually enlightened, sprouted and developed. . The balance and choice between love and family and country have witnessed the growth of Jin Yurong and the changes of Zhao Zhengnan.The heroine goes from a female college student to a field doctor, and the hero goes from a warlord marshal to a patriotic soldier. They don’t stick to small love and love, and integrate the country’s great love, which is even more embarrassing and moving.





The soul-stirring dramas of the Republic of China are often favored by audiences because of their special background of the times, and the sad sad love has a group of loyal fans.The play shows a unique narrative perspective. In addition to the touching main line of love, you can also see the epitome of the times in everyone, making the audience seem to be talking and resonating with history across the screen.

The characters in the play are in front of the righteousness of the clan, although their strength is small, they are still willing to fight against the times and destiny tenaciously, conveying a positive spiritual power. The rhythm of the plot is relaxed and full of hope. Everyone shoulders the mission and goes to the ideal together to write a new chapter of life and times.





In the teaser video, the curious plot unfolds, and the development of the fate of the characters who seem to be hidden in the flames of war has whetted the appetite of the audience. As the emotional line between Jin Yurong and Zhao Zhengnan gradually unfolded, the intertwined and entangled emotions were like a brand, which was engraved in the minds of the audience before it was broadcast. The overflowing details of the performances and the tension of the characters starring Wang Herun, Zhang He, etc. made the audience double their expectations for “Bu Yunqu”.



