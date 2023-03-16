Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Sagittarius this Thursday, March 16, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

A Sagittarius He is a super companion and optimist, with an adventurous spirit, who loves traveling and philosophizing until the wee hours of the morning. Tireless seeker, daring, enthusiastic, tactless, he is amusingly clumsy and “screw-up.” He has no filters when speaking: he can tell us the worst things with complete freshness, perhaps he has not even noticed the force of his words. He hates routine, he is an excellent travel and adventure companion, since for a Sagittarius there are no physical or mental borders. He loves freedom.

What awaits Sagittarius on Thursday, March 16

Your positivity will attract new friends. The philosophy that you apply to your daily tasks will simplify your life. Satisfactions.

Sagittarius in health

The extreme calm that you go through will not help in your endeavors. Go slowly but surely, if the base is strong the rest stands alone.

Sagittarius in love

Confusion. Stage in which you will not be clear about your feelings. You will mix feelings of friendship with love. Use consistency.

Sagittarius in money

The work environment will not be as pleasant as you wish. Avoid mixing with people who want to hurt you with lies about you.

Sagittarius Characteristics

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.