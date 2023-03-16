Home News MINGA GUAZÚ DISTRICT HOSPITAL WITHOUT DOCTORS, SUPPLIES OR MEDICINES « cde News
MINGA GUAZÚ DISTRICT HOSPITAL WITHOUT DOCTORS, SUPPLIES OR MEDICINES

MINGA GUAZÚ DISTRICT HOSPITAL WITHOUT DOCTORS, SUPPLIES OR MEDICINES

MINGA GUAZÚ (Special Envoy) Another situation reported by citizens is the lack of doctors at the Minga Guazú District Hospital, as well as supplies and medicines.

As detailed, there is currently a high number of people in the area with symptoms of Chikungunya, who went to the care center but were not treated because the doctor on duty was not in the ER; and via the doctor’s office, the registered situation was similar, the specialists were not there either.

“They ask us to go to the hospital to receive a diagnosis, but there are not even doctors to treat us,” complained a woman, who claimed to have waited since 4 in the morning.

Another complaint they made was due to the lack of professionals in the Pediatrics area, since in this sector there was an upturn in flu symptoms, but most had to return home with their children in their arms, after a long wait and without receiving care. .

The health center also does not have medicines that can be used to treat the symptoms of Chikungunya or any other illness, so the patients, who are mostly low-income, have the option of purchasing drugs and supplies from private pharmacies at very high prices. , or “go to their homes just to wait for their death”, according to another affected lamented.

