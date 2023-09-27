Saint Laurent’s Simplified Silhouettes: A Recap of the Paris Fashion Week Show

Saint Laurent Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has witnessed another stunning showcase by fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent. The brand’s designer, Anthony Vaccarello, wowed the audience with his latest collection, bringing a touch of North Africa to the runway.

One of the highlights of the show was the surprise appearance of Chinese model Du Juan, who had previously worked with Saint Laurent on an advertisement. Alongside her were industry veterans Anja Rubik and Eva Herzigova, making for an impressive cast of models.

Drawing inspiration from his North African roots, Vaccarello showcased the classic Saharien Jacket, a hunting jacket featuring four pockets and chest straps. This design has become a benchmark for the brand. Vaccarello, however, took it one step further by simplifying it even more. He wanted to start a new chapter for Saint Laurent by removing the complexity and embellishments, resulting in a purer and simpler look.

The collection opened with a jumpsuit that transformed into a hunting jacket, with flap pockets turned into patch pockets. The jacket was adorned with two buttons and a touch of tortoise shell color. While the designs themselves were not groundbreaking, the exceptional fabric and tailoring, paired with the right styling, gave them the signature Saint Laurent style.

Saint Laurent’s trademark accessories, such as leather belted gloves, large metal accessories, and pointed stiletto heels, were all present on the runway. Meticulous makeup and hair complemented the strong and sharp Saint Laurent girl aesthetic.

Embracing the hunting jacket inspiration, the pocket design was integrated into various garments, including dresses, shirts, pencil skirts, and trousers. Adjustments were made to the number and position of pockets, as well as the distribution of buttons. The addition of neutral leather belts further enhanced the fashionable workwear vibe.

The evening wear segment of the collection featured flowing chiffon dresses adorned only with pleats, creating a light silhouette with a sense of movement. Gauze shirts and jumpsuits also made an appearance, adding a touch of softness to the collection. The overall look, with its crisp cuts, deep colors, and tall models, exuded a sense of distance and sophistication. This juxtaposition between traditional impressions and the harsh imagination of fashion elevated the collection to new heights.

Saint Laurent once again proved its prowess in the fashion industry, leaving a lasting impression on the Paris Fashion Week audience. The brand’s ability to reinvent classic designs while staying true to its signature style was truly commendable. In the world of fashion, Saint Laurent continues to be a frontrunner, pushing boundaries and setting new trends.

Published in: Tianjin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

