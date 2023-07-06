Santiago Cafiero regretted the price of “Playadito” yerba mate and left these wonderful memes

Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worshipwas trending on twitter for a particular statement in an interview.

When talking about inflation in the country, Cafiero pointed out: “It also makes it difficult for me that Playadito is worth a luca a kilo”referring to the value of yerba mate. The memes did not take long to multiply.

the minister gave an interview to the program “Ahora Dicen” from Futurock. There he expressed concern about the high inflation in Argentina but drew attention on social media when he referred to the high prices in the country.

“Was a government that had many adversities, perhaps unique. Macri’s level of indebtedness was brutal, he left a debt that could not be paid… after the pandemic, the drought, the war“Cafiero listed when asked about the balance of the government of Alberto Fernández.

“There is much that has been done and much remains to be done, but the evaluation is positive“Added the official and there he launched the phrase that had strong repercussions on social networks:”It also makes it difficult for me that Playadito is worth a luca a kilo«.

Santiago Cafiero, the price of the “Playadito” and the memes in networks





