the resumption of the electoral census in Zone 1 mentioned, the return of the CAR hailed – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The members of the Permanent Consultation Framework (CPC) started the 10th meeting of this political structure on July 5, 2023 at the cabinet of the Ministry in charge of Territorial Administration. Preparations for the regional and legislative elections are at the heart of the discussions, in particular the electoral census which has just ended.

Opposition parties, among others, the National Alliance for Change (ANC) and the Action Committee for Renewal (CAR), which has signed its return to the discussion table, have mentioned dysfunctions at the start of the census election in Zone 1 and plead for a resumption. ” It is very important for us, so that Togo, little by little, comes out of its elections which are always conflictual elections with disputes. We want this to be taken into account. There are many actors who shared our wishes. This is the main subject on which we exchanged », confided Yao Daté, new president of the CAR.

Indeed, according to Séna Alipui of the Union of Forces for Change (UFC), the discussions focused mainly on the results of the census. ” We dissected the interim results. There were a number of shortcomings. We are going to continue the decisions tomorrow so that we try to reach a consensus that will satisfy the population. “, he said while welcoming the return of the CAR to the CPC. And is not the only one. ” I am very pleased with the return of the RAC and I would like other political organizations to join the framework because it is the only place where we can discuss commented, for his part, Yawovi Pacôme Adjourouvi, president of the CPC and member of the Union for the Republic (UNIR).

For the latter, the insufficiencies exposed by each other do not result from the will of the government or the CENI but simply from a run-in which was gradually corrected as and when. And to make a clarification: It is not up to the Executive to decide whether a census will be repeated or not. There is a body that deals with this, the CENI. After consultation with the government and comments from both sides, we will come to a decision that will go in the direction of a recovery or not. In the current state of things, we are in discussion. We have planned for people from the CENI to come and discuss with us ».

Discussions continue this Thursday in the office of Minister Payadowa Boukpessi.

Atha Assan

