SCOTT STAPP – Releases his new single “Higher Power” today

Rock icon SCOTT STAPP returns and continues his Napalm Records era with the first single “Higher Power” from his new album.



One of the most recognizable voices in rock, SCOTT STAPP today releases his new single “Higher Power” from his forthcoming album, to be released via Napalm Records. Created during the difficult time of isolation and quarantine, “Higher Power” is a driving track that processes the singer’s own near-death experience.

SCOTT STAPP says about “Higher Power”:

“The mysteries of life can only be unlocked by listening to your inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness. For others, whether through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all. Connecting with a higher power is an individual process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a power greater than the individual.”



The new single and forthcoming album (to be announced) continue Stapp’s triumphant return with Napalm Records to the top of the US and UK radio and album charts, which began in 2019 with the release of The Space Between the Shadows. This album peaked at #3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart, #3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart, #4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart, #10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart, and #10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the US while charting at number 3 on the UK’s Official Rock and Metal Chart.

“Higher Power” was written by SCOTT STAPP and Scott Stevens and produced by longtime collaborators Scott Stevens and Marti Fredericksen. The single was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Ted Jensen.

About SCOTT STAPP:

One of rock music’s most distinctive voices, SCOTT STAPP first rose to prominence as the frontman for post-grunge band Creed. With anthems like “Higher”, “My Own Prison”, “My Sacrifice” and “With Arms Wide Open”, the band has sold more than 50 million albums. In the early 2000s, Creed broke all airplay records, played to sold-out arenas, and won countless Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, as well as a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. As a solo artist, Stapp has released the platinum-certified The Great Divide (2005), Proof of Life (2013), which included his first solo number 1 with Slow Suicide, and 2019’s The Space Between The Shadows. In April 2024, Stapp will return to the stage with his Creed bandmates for the first time in a decade as he fights his way back to life, an inspiration to those facing great challenges.

