In the past two days, everyone has been bombarded by this group of pictures. The silly face and Beaver were in the same frame at the dinner at the Academy Museum, which excited the people who eat melons.

After VOGUE’s exclusive Po finished this group of pictures, it also gained a high amount of interaction on IG.

There is no embarrassing Shura field, only two beauties are intimately posted, and it is another “Lifetime Series”!

Netizens made up for the reaction of another person who was not present, and it should be similar to the reaction when we got this news, be like👆.

The final chapter of North America’s Difficulty Peace of Mind – the pattern is open!

Closer to home, apart from the “Century Photo”, the red carpet part of this year’s American Film Institute Museum Celebration is really interesting.

It can be described as “collective super-level performance”, which is a level that must be given to you.

elegant atmosphere group

Kaia Gerber on Red Carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Celebration

Dress: Alaïa

Open this time to stay beautiful! Alaïa 2023 spring and summer series see-through top and pleated mermaid skirt bodice, classic and elegant.

Although it is a post-00s generation, Kaimei’s temperament is becoming more and more mature, and she is also a bit sexy in her maturity, very much like her mother Cindy Crawford.

Take a closer look at these eyebrows and eyes, is it exactly the same as her mother, the genes are too powerful!

Hailey Bieber on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala

Dress: Saint Laurent

The beaver is still playing steadily this time, the earth color is mature and atmospheric, the pleated design and the just right exposed skin are a little more sexy, And, the abdominal muscles are praised!

The shape is simple and neat, not sloppy, and the embellishment of a gold necklace is enough.

The face photo is also impeccable, the beaver is in great condition~

Selena Gomez on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala

Dress: Giorgio Armani

Another protagonist of “Century Photo” is also taking a mature and atmospheric route, with a full black suit and full of aura, very boss-like.

But it’s sweet to laugh. This Poss holding a small hand is so cute and naive, hahahaha, the setting of “sweet female president” can be there.

Silly Face is both an actor and a producer, the makeup business is booming, and there is a new relationship. The whole person can really be described as radiant.

Tilda Swinton on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: Schiaparelli

Tilda appeared in the Schiaparelli 2022 autumn and winter series waist long coat. She is worthy of being the queen of hermaphrodites. She has an artistic atmosphere when she stops there. This set suits her very well.

The aura of an elf queen is transparent and powerful, and her eyes are still so powerful~

Alexa Demie on Red Carpet at 2nd Annual AFI Museum Celebration Dress: Balenciaga

“Maddy sister” Alexa Demie’s set is a mesh cut skirt full of rhinestones on the outside of the tights. The hairstyle is also very retro and very beautiful.

She always has ideas on makeup and hair. I thought this selfie was a still from “Excited”. My sister is too hot.

Diana Silvers on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: The Row

Diana Silvers wore a white off-the-shoulder tube top dress, like a figure coming out of an oil painting.

Complete the look with silver high-heeled sandals and odd-shaped earrings, which is really simple.

Mia Goth on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: Giorgio Armani

Mia Goth continued her retro gothic style and controlled the V-neck black velvet dress very well.

The makeup is very simple, and the pale face and the red lips match unexpectedly.

Julia Roberts on Red Carpet at 2nd Annual AFI Museum Gala Dress: Thom Browne

Julia Roberts is here too! Wearing a white shirt inside a black silhouette suit, and choosing a tube top long skirt as a surprise, it will look a little heavy compared to other stars, but wearing a suit on the red carpet is her “tradition”.

Take a closer look at the status, or the style is still the same~

Kaitlyn Dever on the red carpet at the 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: Dior

Kaitlyn Dever appeared in a black embroidered printed cape dress, with her hair in a high bun, looking peaceful and beautiful.

Sophie Turner on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: Louis Vuitton

Feifei’s style is the one that is said to be “difficult to control”. How would you rate it?

I want to praise this red carpet setting, which is low-key and textured, which is many times more advanced than the red and bright red carpet.

Eiza Gonzalez on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala

Dress: LaQuan Smith

Eiza Gonzalez took the sexy and glamorous route this time, and the red glossy leather dress was in line with the characteristics of her hot Mexican beauty.

The back photo can also be a shark, and the embellishments of necklaces and earrings make the shape more luxurious.

romantic fairy group

Emma Stone on Red Carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Celebration Dress: Louis Vuitton

The state of the stone after upgrading to become a mother is also good. Netizens have a lot of “criticisms” about her shape. The editor dug up the Runway picture for comparison.

The model version is paired with calf boots and an exaggerated necklace to add a sense of layering and weight. Whose interpretation do you prefer?

Let’s start a Gif for a paragraph. Sister Stone’s blue eye shadow and ear studs are quite immortal.

Alexandra Daddario at the 2nd AFI Museum Celebration Red Carpet Dress: Dior

Dada is so beautiful! She was wearing the Dior 2022 spring/summer haute couture series that the editor had tried so hard to boast about. This kind of dress is a must for “looking good”.

Especially when the skirt is dancing, the fluttering skirt creates just the right atmosphere, Dada looks like a little fairy 🧚‍♀️.

And her eyes, every time I look at it, I am amazed (forget about the husky beauty for a while).

Olivia Wilde on red carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Gala Dress: Alexandre Vauthier

The promotion to director Olivia Wilde is quite bold this time. The see-through feather dress has see-through details, which goes well with this “red carpet”.

The skirt is covered with broken diamonds and sequins, Olivia is so beautiful and glowing!

Jessica Chastain on the red carpet at the 2nd AFI Museum Gala 礼服：Oscar de la Renta

The model worker appeared in the Oscar De La Renta 2022 early autumn series of floral cape dresses to promote the new film “Nurse of Conscience”.

Lightweight fabrics and bright colors are still quite eye-catching in a crowd of dark looks, she is a light flower fairy~

Amal Clooney & George Clooney on Red Carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Celebration Amal Clonney Dress: Del Core

Husband and wife team Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney are also here. The barrister is wearing the Del Core 2023 holiday series. The flowing green tulle dress looks fresh and fresh, and she is more than a female star.

Looking at the official picture of the dress, you will find that Amal completely wears the dress out of his own temperament.

Every time the two of them are in the same frame, their fingers are clasped together, and there is enough dog food.

Alicia Vikander on Red Carpet at 2nd AFI Museum Celebration Formal dress: Louis Vuiiton

Kanmei Alicia Vikander is wearing the Louis Vuitton 2023 spring series, which has many elements, such as lace, sequins, leather and feathers.

Let’s have some more beauty stickers, Kanmei, do you pose well!

The editor couldn’t help but tell some big truths: if you want to wear Louis Vuitton on the red carpet, female stars really can’t take the “subtraction” route, trying to “everyday” the beauty of architecture and the sense of the future It’s better to choose another brand), because it is a very conceptual design, so it is necessary to wear it conceptually, and at the same time, remember to bring out the aura of 12 points (refer to Tilda above).

Lily Collins on Red Carpet at 2nd Annual AFI Museum Gala Dress: Dior

Lily has been very busy recently, and she came here to catch up with the event after attending the Ralph Lauren show. A lace top and a color-blocking printed skirt are also a bit unexpected combination.

Husband Charlie McDowel also appeared together, I don’t know why I feel that this body is much more harmonious than the single photo.

The editor knows that you must also want to comment on their looks, right? Please comment in the comment area~

