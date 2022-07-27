“The Band of Seven” will be released on the 29th[seven directors jointly create the premiere “Tribute to Film”]

The film “The Band of Seven”, co-directed by seven directors, Sammo Hung, Anhua Xu, Heping Yuan, Qifeng To, Tsui Hark, Tan Jiaming and Lin Lingdong, will be released on July 29. On the 25th, the film held the premiere of “Tribute to Film” in Beijing. Sammo Hung, Xu Anhua, Yuan Heping, Du Qifeng, Tsui Hark, as well as starring Hong Tianming live online and live, and Sun Honglei, who has worked with Du Qifeng, Lin Lingdong, and Tsui Hark in “Iron Triangle”, appeared at the premiere. “Confess” to the three directors frequently.

“The Band of Seven” is co-directed by seven directors from Hong Kong, China. As the producer and director of this film, John To said frankly when talking about the original intention of filming this film, when he first used a digital camera in 2010, he felt that the film had been declining, and he was full of emotion at that time, because many classic films and legendary directors have Benefiting from the film, the idea of ​​making a film with film came to mind. I hope to tell the story of Hong Kong, China, so that everyone can understand and love Hong Kong better.

To Qifeng, like the other six directors, grew up in the booming period of Hong Kong film industry and has a unique passion for film shooting. Sammo Hung said that film has grown up with him, and now that film is very expensive, it is very rare to be able to use it for filming again. In Xu Anhua’s heart, it is a particularly precious experience to be able to pay tribute to the past on film with the directors he admires. As an action film director, Yuan Heping admitted that it is more convenient to shoot digitally, and now it is more of a feeling to use film again. Tsui Hark has a deep friendship with several other directors. In his opinion, the most important thing is to “complete a work with these old friends, in order to pay tribute to the film and to commemorate those times”.

Among the directors of “The Band of Seven”, To Qifeng, Lin Lingdong and Tsui Hark have a particularly deep relationship. The three friends once collaborated on the film “Iron Triangle”, which was shortlisted for the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival as a viewing film, which contributed to the filming of the film. A story from the forum. Sun Honglei, who collaborated with the three directors of “Iron Triangle”, also appeared at the premiere of “The Band of Seven”. When talking about director Lin Lingdong, Sun Honglei choked up several times. Regarding To Qifeng and Tsui Hark, Sun Honglei said: “Brother To Qifeng, I have matured and grown up a lot now, I hope you can still take me to film. Tsui Hark Director, this time I finally have the opportunity to tell you, I love you, although I am only one of your many actors, but you are very special in my heart.”

The seven directors in “The Band of Seven” focus on different themes and use their own narrative methods to jointly build a magnificent Hong Kong film atmosphere

Band of Seven will be released on July 29.

Text / reporter Xiao Yang