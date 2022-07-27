The Municipal Health Commission this morning (July27date) notification:20227moon26DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 2 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and 14 asymptomatic infections were added, of which 2 confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia7cases and asymptomatic infections6Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20227moon26DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 2 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia were added.cured and discharged5example.

case1lives in Pudong New Area,case2, living in Baoshan District, all of them are closed-loop isolation control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20227moon26DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 14 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infection2lives in Jing’an District,Asymptomatic infection3 – Asymptomatic infected persons 6lives in Hongkou District,Asymptomatic infection7. Asymptomatic infected persons 8lives in Yangpu District,Asymptomatic infection9—asymptomatic infected persons 12lives in Baoshan District,Asymptomatic infection13living in Jiading District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection14lives in Baoshan District,Abnormal nucleic acid test found in community screening,is isolated and controlled. The result of the CDC review was positive, and the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. (Announced on July 26)

20227moon26Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged5 cases, including UK3For example, from the United States1 case, 1 case from Austria.

case1Chinese nationality, working in Colombia, starting from Colombia, transiting through the Netherlands, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, living in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Be a U.S. citizen, visit relatives in the U.S., depart from the U.S.,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Chinese nationality, living in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5. Case 6All are Chinese nationals, working in Russia, departing from Russia, taking the same flight, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7British nationals, visiting relatives in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting through Canada, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment and have been trackedclose contact with the flight143People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon26Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections6example.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 21, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Chinese nationality, working in France, starting from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 22, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, working in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5Chinese nationality, working in Russia, starting from Russia, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection6Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

6Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight148People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon26DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation23example, among which local asymptomatic infection20For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections3example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to July 2, 20226DayAt 24:00, a total of 145 cases were confirmed locally, 135 cases were cured and discharged, 34 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 624 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20227moon26DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 4875For example, discharge from hospital4815For example, in-hospital treatment60example.Suspected cases to be investigated1example.