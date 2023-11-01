Shakira’s Spooky Mansion: Inside the Colombian Singer’s Halloween Decorations in Miami

Colombian Singer Shakira Shares Halloween Decorations at Miami Mansion

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, has delighted her fans by sharing the spooky Halloween decorations she made at her Miami mansion. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Barranquilla woman posted several images showcasing the changes she made to her home to mark the traditional celebration of “Witches’ Night.”

In one of the images, a staircase is adorned with white figures resembling bats, adding a haunting touch to the mansion. Additionally, Shakira revealed that she decorated her dining room with small pumpkins and placed white candles on some of them. The artist described the creative decorations as an effort to bring joy to children on Halloween.

Shakira’s Instagram post garnered considerable attention from her loyal followers, who praised her simplicity and creativity. Many internet users left messages such as “Super simple,” “She is such a good mom,” and “The decoration was great.”

This marks the first time that Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, have celebrated Halloween at their Miami residence. After her divorce from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, Shakira and her children started a new life in Miami, leaving behind their home in Barcelona. The decision to relocate came after revelations of Piqué’s alleged infidelity with his current partner, Clara Chía.

Since moving to the United States, Shakira has made efforts to ensure her children’s privacy. She appealed to the media, photographers, and paparazzi to respect the rights of Milan and Sasha to a private life. Shakira understands that, as a public figure, there is continuous curiosity about her and her family’s lives. However, she emphasized the negative impact the incessant paparazzi and media intrusion had on her children during their time in Barcelona.

Shakira’s Halloween decorations not only showcased her creativity but also offered a glimpse into her new life in Miami. As fans eagerly await more updates from the talented singer, it is clear that she is determined to create a happy and secure environment for her children in their new home.

