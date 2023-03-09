2023Year3moon9day, Shanghai——Shanghai Disney Resort announced today that the popular immersive theme exhibition “Avatar: Discovery of Pandora” will be extended to June 24, 2023. Since its launch in September 2022, the exhibition has aroused enthusiastic responses among tourists and received rave reviews. This extension will meet the needs of more tourists. Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland during the opening period can experience the wonders of Pandora in the “Tomorrowland” theme park without purchasing additional exhibition tickets.

The highly anticipated “Avatar” movie sequel – “Avatar: The Way of Water” has become the 2022 global box office champion of the year and ranked third in the global film history. No. 1 in the international market. The extension of Avatar: Discovery Pandora will provide more Avatar fans and park visitors of all ages with a visually-filled journey of discovery, inviting visitors to fully immerse themselves in the Avatar film in a real and tangible experience In the magical world created.

At the beginning of spring, Shanghai Disney Resort has prepared colorful new experiences for tourists, inviting them to share the wonderful spring time with their relatives and friends, and the theme exhibition of “Avatar: Explore Pandora” is a stop not to be missed. Visitors will immerse themselves in the magnificent and alien scenery of Pandora presented by the exhibition through wonderful and rich unique experiences:

Experience a variety of high-tech interactions, including interactive installations such as the Augmented Mobile Platform (AMP) Armor Simulator and Avatar;

Explore the unique culture of the Na’vi people, and learn about the tribal life, equipment and supplies of the Na’vi people through rich exhibits;

Immerse yourself in the brilliant light of Pandora’s glowing flora and fauna, and admire the sculptures of alien creatures that appeared in the movie;

Explore the many life-like replicas of the iconic alien landscapes in the “Avatar” film, especially the sacred “Tree of Sound” standing 6 meters high in the center of the exhibition hall;

Through an interactive experience using motion sensing technology, “drive” the Banxi beast over the majestic Hallelujah Mountain;

Come across adorable banshee cubs being carefully held in the arms of the cast and crew.

Visitors can also go to the “Tomorrowland Pavilion Store” to buy various “Avatar” themed souvenirs and gain a unique shopping experience. From the luminous spear toys full of alien features to the popular Banxi beast interactive toys, a variety of best-selling products provide tourists with rich choices. With the extension of the exhibition period, the store will also introduce new products featuring the strange creatures of Pandora, bringing more surprises to fans.

As the world‘s first “Avatar” themed exhibition held in Disneyland, “Avatar: Discovery of Pandora” combines innovative storytelling and advanced exhibition technology to attract new and old fans with rich and unique experiences. From now until June 24, “Avatar: Exploring Pandora” invites tourists of all ages to visit, start a fascinating fantasy journey, and once again immerse themselves in the unique world of the Disney movie “Avatar”.