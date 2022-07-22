Original title: Shanghai Wenguang Performing Arts Group joins hands with art education giants to promote the integrated development of youth art education

CNR Shanghai, July 22 (Reporter Zhou Hong and Han Xiaoyu) On the afternoon of July 21, two first-tier sub-groups of Shanghai Culture Radio Film and Television Group Co., Ltd. The Yingxing Dream Theater held a joint construction ceremony. The two parties successfully signed a co-construction agreement, aiming to jointly promote advanced aesthetic education concepts on the premise of integrating the advantageous resources of both parties, sharing top talents in the field of art, realizing interconnection, mutual benefit, co-creation and integration, and promoting the Shanghai youth aesthetic education project. Take a new level.

As the only education sector built by Shanghai Radio and Television Station with the resources of the whole group, Shanghai Xiaoyingxing Group owns Haha Xuan TV, Xiaoyingxing Art Troupe, Xiaoyingxing Art School, Haha Training School, Shanghai Children’s Radio Choir and other youth groups. In the children’s art education industry, Xiaoyingxing has realized the effective integration of multiple fields through integration and integration, cultivated a number of artistic talents, and created a large-scale original children’s musical “Indispensable”, original song “Centennial Horn”, well-known to every household. “A Beautiful Jasmine Flower”, “Jigong”, “Little Sloppy”, “Singing and Smile”, “Selling Minor” and many other excellent works and award-winning programs.

Shanghai Wenguang Performing Arts (Group) Co., Ltd. owns 7 state-owned academies including Shanghai Drama Art Center, Shanghai Song and Dance Troupe, Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe, Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, Shanghai Burlesque Troupe, Shanghai Puppet Troupe, Shanghai Light Music Troupe, and Shanghai Musical Theatre. The Art Center also owns/operates 17 professional theaters and performing arts spaces, including Maggie’s Theater, Yihai Theater, and Lanxin Theater. Performing arts and cultural enterprises in theater operation, performance marketing, artist brokerage and other business sectors. Over the years, Wenguang Performing Arts has produced a steady stream of “new products” and “excellent products”, such as the dance drama “The Eternal Wave”, the acrobatic drama “Battle of Shanghai”, and the multimedia fantasy drama “Time and Space Journey 2”, and has won many awards at home and abroad. At present, there are more than 300 plays (programs) that can be performed, especially musicals and resident shows. The creation and production have long been at the leading level in the country.

The joint construction of the two parties provides a more solid foundation for the integration of educational resources and the complementation of advantageous resources. Through this co-construction, Wenguang Performing Arts will be based on its own performance resources, empower and develop the field of youth literature and art education through high-quality content resources and display platforms, and students of Xiaoyingxing will have more opportunities to enter the stage in the future. Behind the scenes, you can not only visit the backstage of the theater, but also walk into Shanghai’s well-known art landmarks such as Lan Xin, Mae Qi, Shanghai Drama Art Center, etc., watch representative plays, and improve the level of art appreciation. Participate in famous stage performances together. A broader platform, better content, and more accurate services provide a more diverse learning experience for adolescent aesthetic education.

At the ceremony, the two parties also completed the unveiling and establishment of the “Art Education Co-construction Base” of 7 state-owned troupes under Xiaoyingxing and Wenguang Performing Arts. The signing of this cooperation framework will bring more high-quality learning opportunities to Xiaoyingxing students.

Next, Xiaoyingxing will carry out more in-depth and diversified cooperation with Wenguang Performing Arts, from the introduction of high-quality teachers from the troupe to professional stage blessings, from behind-the-scenes viewing opportunities to front-stage performance experience, both parties will further create immersion for students. type learning environment. It is believed that the combination of the two parties is bound to achieve the effect of “art + art > 2”.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: