she and the baby died

They denounce that a woman and her newborn baby died in the last hours at the Pasteur hospital in Córdoba. Since the family maintains that the doctors It took time to treat her due to cardiac arrest.

the victim was Natalia Resser, 30 years old, who had entered the health center with contractions. The mother said that she was cared for “thanks to a policeman who kicked the door and called for help”.

It was known that the relatives denounced the doctors for negligence and malpractice.

“In that time that she waited, suffering like a dog, the baby’s heart stopped beating and my daughter had a pressure spike”, recounted the woman and added in television statements: “They groped her, they insulted her, they hurt her arm. They had anesthetized her with an epidural to do her C-section, they shouldn’t have touched her arm, but they shook her so much to get the baby out of her that they hurt all of her. I was screaming in pain, when being a cesarean section it is anesthetized and nothing hurts«.

“They moved her to a common room where she was seized by severe hypothermia. The doctors got scared and put her back into therapy. She was very gone, she did not react at all. It was leaving in blood and they couldn’t control it”, added the mother of the young woman.

“Criminals in robes”: the heartbreaking farewell letter from the aunt of the dead young woman

Natalia was 30 years old and a three-year-old son. In a moving letter, the victim’s aunt fired her, describing the doctors at the institution as “criminals in gowns who discarded, just like that, a mother who was just starting her life”.

“Just thinking about so much suffering hurts me to the skin. They took your life, your joy, the most beautiful part of your being, but I only thank the Holy God that you grew wings so that you can fly and be happy with your baby, “Mónica wrote.

“Natalia was a girl/woman full of life who always walked with a smile and who was dedicated to her studies, her family, her three-year-old son and her unborn baby,” she expressed with anguish.

And finished: “I’m sorry for not being there to defend you from those who did you wrong, I thirst for justice. I will not rest until I look at the sky and see you again with that beautiful smile and saying ‘I can now rest in peace. Justice was done for me and my son’”.

Who was the young woman who died with her baby in a hospital in Córdoba

Graduated as an agricultural engineer, Resser worked as a kindergarten teacher at the “María Elena Walsh” Family Promotion Center (CPF) in Villa María, but before that she had gone through countless jobs in her 30 years of life.

In fact, on his social networks he had published his extensive work history: He worked from a receptionist in an accounting studio to the world of gastronomy.

Those closest to him told that “Nathy” -as they called him- she had “everything prepared” to give birth to her second child. The young woman already had a three-year-old son with another man and she had started a family with her new husband, Darío Méndez, who was going to be Izad’s father.

With information from Argentine News



