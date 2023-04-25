Sudan: The story of a Pakistani who reached Port Sudan after traveling for twenty hours

The convoy of Pakistanis who departed from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, has reached the coastal area of ​​Port Sudan, where they will stay in a hotel until the ship is arranged by the Pakistani embassy.

Yasir Abbas, a Pakistani who traveled from Sudan’s capital Khartoum to Port Sudan, while talking to Independent Urdu said that he left Khartoum for Port Sudan. All arrangements for their departure have been made by the Pakistani Embassy.

According to him, seven buses of Pakistani citizens had left for Port Sudan at the same time and we have reached Port Sudan after traveling for 20 hours. On the way we were stopped by warring factions but we were treated well and given the way.’

Yasir Abbas further said that ‘Pakistani Embassy has made arrangements for all citizens to stay in a hotel where food is also being provided to them. We have about fifty families with us, including women and children.’

According to him, the embassy has informed him that arrangements are being made for a ship from Port Sudan which could be by Monday night or tomorrow morning.

Appreciating the steps taken by the government of Pakistan, he said that we did not face any problem on the way. There is no problem here either.’

In more videos obtained by Independent Urdu, it can be seen that these Pakistanis staying at the hotel are busy eating, relaxing and chatting with each other.

Due to the ongoing civil war in Sudan, several countries are continuing to evacuate their citizens, while Pakistan also announced last day (Sunday) that it will start the process of evacuating its citizens from Sudan with the support of Saudi Arabia. It’s done.

In this regard, the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday has stated that ‘Due to the war in Sudan, the Pakistanis were facing difficulties and dangers in their evacuation. The government of Pakistan determined safe routes for the evacuation of Pakistanis.

The statement said that ‘Pakistanis are being transported to safe places from Khartoum in the form of small groups.’

The statement further said that ‘427 Pakistanis have safely reached Port Sudan from where they will reach Pakistan. “The accommodation and food of these 427 Pakistanis have also been arranged by the government of Pakistan.”

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said on Monday that it is in constant contact with its diplomatic missions to provide assistance to Pakistanis in Sudan.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani Ambassador Mir Behrouz Regi told Arab News that ‘the evacuation process has been started to bring the Pakistanis stuck in Sudan to Saudi Arabia.’

He said that there are about 1300 Pakistanis in Sudan, some of whom are not ready to leave Sudan at present. The embassy is planning to give a deadline for the evacuation of such persons.’

According to the news agency AFP, the United Nations has said in a statement that despite the fierce fighting in Sudan, the head of the United Nations mission, Volker Perthes, will remain in Sudan.

Meanwhile, European countries, China and others continued efforts to evacuate thousands of their citizens from the capital, Khartoum, on Monday amid an apparent lull in fighting between the army and paramilitary forces in Sudan.

France and Germany said on Monday that they had evacuated around 700 people to safe places. However, the nationality of these people was not revealed, while a plane of the German Air Force arrived in Berlin in the early hours of Monday.

Several countries sent military planes from Djibouti to evacuate people from the Sudanese capital, while other operations transported people by convoy to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) by road from Khartoum. Some people have boarded ships to Saudi Arabia from there.