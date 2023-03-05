The Viennese band woschdog is with their single huach and their debut album “foin” new in the Viennese music scene and plays a dark sunken downtempo/jazz/blues/electronic/pop music.

woschdog are: Ingrid Lang (vocals), Sebastian Seidl (Rhodes, synths), Karl Stirner (zither) and Johannes Wakolbinger (drums)

The basic elements of the song huach show Portishead as an influence: the Rhodes piano of Sebastian Seidl, the fragile voice of Ingrid Lang, the melody especially towards the end of the huach Refrains and the slow tempo.

And that’s it for now with the band comparisons, because: of course, if you listen analytically or intellectually, you’ll hear a lot of “Portishead” here. But if you sink into this music, especially in the evening, you ONLY hear it „woschdog“. One should therefore simply let this atmospheric music sink in, then it exists as a one-of-a-kind „woschdog“.

What woschdog offers in terms of its own: the Viennese dialect, which gives woschdog its identity; playing the zither with a solo by Karl Stirner; the minimalistic acoustic drums played by Johannes Wakolbinger, which was chosen instead of an electronic trip-hop beat, which might have worked, but wouldn’t have created as much space for the listener to pause, as well as the remaining instruments and vocals.

A music similar to that in Sartre’s work the nauseatranscends, takes a look behind the objective in terms of sound, and is emotionally touching – something that only music can do in this form, as the saying goes.

