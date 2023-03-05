Smoking prohibited. Very soon, this arrangement could affect not only enclosed places. The Ministry of Health is in fact preparing a crackdown on smoking. Cigarettes, but also e-cigs, heated tobacco and its derivatives, will be prohibited on the tables of outdoor bars and restaurants, but also at metro, bus, train and ferry stops, and in public parks . Government technicians are studying the provision, which must be issued within the year. It will be an update to the “Sirchia law”, published 20 years ago.