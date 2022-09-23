Crocs has accumulated high popularity in recent years with its comfortable foot feel and casual style. It has successively formed alliances with brands or influential partners such as Salehe Bembury, STAPLE, SZA, Justin Bieber. , work together to create three joint styles.

This time, the iconic colors of 7-11, such as orange, red, green, and white, are injected into three shoe types: the thick-soled Mega Crush Clog, the basic Classic Clog and the sandals and slippers. Jibbitz shoe buckles in the shape of classic convenience store products such as Slurpee, Big Bite, buns, coffee, etc., fully embody the essence of 7-11 in the design.

Some of the Crocs x 7-11 series of shoes need to be obtained through a lottery, and registration is currently closed, but Classic Clog, Classic Sandal, and more thick-soled styles are expected to be released globally on November 7, priced at $50 USD Between $110, interested readers may wish to go to Crocs official website to learn more.