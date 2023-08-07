SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth Ceremony Celebrates Ten Years of Success with Spectacular Concert and Honors

SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” Concert a Resounding Success at Metaverse Metaverse

Shanghai, August 6, 2023 – The SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” concert, hosted by Metaverse Metaverse, took place successfully on the evening of August 5th at the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Oriental Sports Center. The grand ceremony marked the 10th anniversary of the Siba family, with artists from the Hall of Stars and representatives of honorary graduate artists returning to the stage.

Led by renowned artists Ju Jingyi, Li Yitong, Sun Rui, Xu Jiaqi, and Zhao Yue, the SNH48 (Shanghai), GNZ48 (Guangzhou), BEJ48 (Beijing), CKG48 (Chongqing), and CGT48 (Chengdu) members joined forces to present a colorful and emotional 10th-anniversary family concert.

The evening started with a breathtaking opening ceremony by Ju Jingyi, representing all Siba family artists. The TOP48 members of the last youth festival followed, showcasing their growth through stage performances of “Silk Road,” “Daytime Street Light,” and “Home.”

Eleven teams from the five regiments of SNH48, GNZ48, BEJ48, CKG48, and CGT48 took the stage and performed their representative works. CKG48’s performance of “Dream Hunting” stood out with its enthusiasm and vitality, captivating the audience and creating a memorable atmosphere. The heartfelt moment of CKG48 Lei Yuxiao and junior He Xinman holding hands in the center of the stage moved the audience, symbolizing the unity and dreams of the group.

In addition to the concert, the ceremony also recognized outstanding works from the year, emphasizing artistic growth and excellence. SNH48 member Yuan Yiqi’s work “The Law of the Forest” won the prestigious Gold Award for Influential Member of the Year and the honor of Queen of the Year’s Peak Popularity. SNH48 Wang Yi’s “Mute” and SNH48 Song Xinran’s “Brave Heart” received the Silver and Bronze Awards for Influential Members of the Year, respectively. Other categories, including professional and popular, also awarded their winners.

The “SNH48 GROUP Best Newcomer of the Year” award highlighted CKG48 members’ talents, with Yang Tianling’s “Gravity” and He Xinman’s “Planet Carnival” winning the sixth and ninth newcomer awards, respectively. The CKG48 members’ hard work and dedication were recognized, leaving the audience excited for their future performances.

Furthermore, the ceremony announced an exciting development for the group. CKG48’s exclusive Star Dream Theater will open in Jiulongpo District, Chongqing on August 26. Located at No. L513, 5th Floor, Fancheng, Xiyingmen, Yuanjiagang, the theater will integrate metropolis, ecology, entertainment culture, and fashion life. As the first branch of SNH48 GROUP in the Southwest region, CKG48 has overcome numerous trials and, with the addition of new members, is poised to shine. The Star Dream Theater promises an unprecedented audio-visual experience with its distinctive stage and first-class lighting and sound equipment.

The 6th generation of CKG48 recently made their debut in Chengdu, showcasing their unique vitality and charm with the performance of “In the Name of Love.” With the establishment of the CKG48 Star Dream Theater, the members are expected to inherit the group’s accumulated experience and inspire their own unlimited potential. The theater will become a new landmark for Chongqing, reflecting CKG48’s style and influence.

The SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” concert was a resounding success, celebrating a decade of talent and dedication by the Siba family. The event showcased the immense growth and potential within the group, leaving fans excited for what the future holds for SNH48 GROUP and its members.