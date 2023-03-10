Did you get your bike out of the basement or bought a used one and would you like to hit the road straight away? So that you don’t experience any unpleasant surprises on your excursions, you should consider a few basics to make your bike safe and to enjoy it for a long time. We asked Ines Ingerle from the bike lobby what steps are required for this.

clean wheel

If you parked your bike in the backyard, chances are it’s not sparkling clean. The best thing to do is to start the maintenance with a cleaning to get rid of the dirt from the last excursions: First you clean the frame, tires and pedals with a sponge and water. If necessary, you can add a few drops of mild dish soap. Under no circumstances should you use a high-pressure cleaner to clean your bike – this can damage your bike! If you want, you can also work with special wheel cleaners from specialist shops. With a clean bike, you can also see better whether your bike has any damage to the frame or rims.

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more load post Always unblock Instagram posts

oil the chain

As soon as you have done the rough cleaning, it’s time for the fine work: You can either clean the chain with an old toothbrush, or you can turn the pedals backwards and run the chain through a soft cloth or kitchen roll. After that you can lubricate them with chain oil. Wipe off the excess fat. Also check right away whether the bicycle chain is still tight – it must not sag. If your chain has stretched, you have to have it replaced in the workshop.

See also The Women of Wine lined up against sexism and inequality By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more load post Always unblock Instagram posts

check tyres

The tires can often use a little more air after a long break: Check the air pressure in the tires and pump them up if necessary. The correct pressure is written on the bike jacket. Then make sure your tires aren’t losing air. Check for holes or tears. And while you’re at it, you can also check the tension of the spokes. You should have loose spokes tightened in a workshop.

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more load post Always unblock Instagram posts

Check brakes and gears

Before you speed off again, make sure your brakes are easy to apply and that they are gripping. Readjusting the gearshift is a tricky matter – the best thing to do is to clean the gears and see if the gearshift runs smoothly. You can also apply a bit of contact or tech spray to the derailleur and brakes. If the brakes or gears do not work properly, a specialist in the workshop will help you.

Check screws and light

Don’t forget to check the lights and reflectors on the bike so that you can get home safely at a later hour. The front light must shine continuously white, the rear light red. Also check whether any screws are loose: If you notice that the light, bicycle basket or luggage rack are not sitting perfectly, tighten the screws. However, you shouldn’t tinker around with the gears and derailleur yourself.

By loading the content, you accept Giphy’s privacy policy.

Learn more GIF laden Always unblock Giphy content

The finish

Your bike is clean, has no damage and the tires are pumped up? Then you can spray your bike with protective wax as a precaution. But it is important that the brakes and rims do not get any of it – not even from the chain oil! Finally, it is best to check again whether the bike is set correctly for your height. If you are unsure about the bike fitting, simply ask your trusted workshop.

The bling bling

You have now completed the most important steps. But if you really want to pimp your bike, you have to put a little more work and love into it. A pretty bell and a cool basket are the basics. Hobbyists can also paint the wheel nicely or decorate it with fringes and flower chains. For accessories of all kinds, Ines Ingerle from Radlobby recommends the Argus Shop in Vienna’s 4th district. From a melon helmet to a brass bell, everything is included. And then it can finally start!

By loading the content, you accept Giphy’s privacy policy.

Learn more GIF laden Always unblock Giphy content

Ready to go? Follow our list of the most beautiful bike trips in Austria. If you don’t need your own bike, you can also find ways to rent a bike from us in Vienna.