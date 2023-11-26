Sofía Vergara: “I’m getting older, that’s why I look different!”

Sofía Vergara opens up about cosmetic surgeries in a recent interview – here’s what she revealed

Sofía Vergara, the acclaimed Colombian actress, recently made headlines after an interview in a renowned magazine where she addressed the issue of aesthetic touch-ups. As one of the most recognized Colombian actresses in the United States, every appearance of Vergara in the media sparks comments and publications.

In the interview, Vergara candidly expressed her thoughts on the topic, particularly in response to the criticism faced by many models, actresses, singers, and people in the entertainment industry who undergo cosmetic surgeries. The ‘Modern Family’ actress clarified that she has not undergone any surgery but has had some touch-ups done. She emphasized that changes in her appearance are simply due to the natural process of aging, stating, “No, it’s called getting older! I’m getting older! That’s why I look different!”.

Vergara also disclosed that she regularly uses Botox in her eyes and neck, and is a fan of skincare products. In fact, she even launched her own line of cosmetics a few months ago, focusing mainly on sun care. The actress is a firm believer in the power of sunscreen, stressing that it is her secret to beauty and youth. She mentioned, “Always sunscreen, always pretty!” and added that although her brand’s products may not reverse the aging process, they are designed to transform the skin of whoever uses them.

It is clear that Vergara remains unapologetic about her choices and is not afraid to speak up against critics. As one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, her openness about aging and her beauty routine serves as an inspiration to many. Whether it’s on-screen or off, she is determined to embrace the natural process of aging and encourage others to do the same.

Sofía Vergara’s recent interview certainly sheds light on the pressures faced by celebrities in maintaining their appearances and the importance of embracing natural beauty. With her unwavering confidence and honesty, she continues to be a role model for many.

