Song Ji Hyo was owed up to 900 million in wages! D agency exploded that “the contract has never been settled for half a year”, and the employee’s zero income was frozen, which accidentally led to a good talk about “paying hospitalization expenses”- KSD 韩星网(星)

Song Ji Hyo was owed up to 900 million in wages! D agency exploded that "the contract has never been settled for half a year", and the employee's zero income was frozen, which accidentally led to a good talk about "paying hospitalization expenses"

2023-05-17

Song Ji Hyo broke out last month that his agency had been in arrears of salary for several months and had already proposed to terminate the contract. Today, Agency D reported that the amount of wage arrears was as high as 900 million won, and many employees also suffered from it! In order to help the employees fight for their due benefits, Song Ji Hyo decided to expose the shocking inside story.

South Korea’s D Agency collected information on the incident of Song Zhixiao’s wage arrears and found that “most of the business of the company is close to fraud”!Song Ji Hyo signed with the agency UZUROCKS in October last yearHaven’t been paid yet, it is estimated that the total amount is as high as 900 million won (*”Running Man” star fee is directly paid by SBS so it is not listed here). Song Ji Hyo said that he is not in a hurry to use the money, but the employees of the company must live on their monthly salary, so they decided to expose it to the media, hoping to attract attention and help the employees fight for the benefits they deserve.

(Source: Creative group ING)

UZUROCKS is a company established in 2019. Its business covers beauty, theme parks, records, gyms and other fields, but without exception, it all loses money. It has also defrauded more than 600 gym members of their membership fees. In order to attract investment, the founder Park Zhunan (sound) posted on the official website such news as “Acquired 10 billion investment from NAVER”, but it was confirmed by D Agency that it was all false news. After getting acquainted with contacts in the entertainment industry through singer Li Zhizhi, Park Zhunan entered the entertainment industry and signed contracts with well-known artists such as Chi Xichen and Wu Manxi.

UZUROCKS’s business model is very strange. It does not provide corporate cards, but requires brokers to use personal credit cards to cover business expenses and then reimburse the company. However, they often do not settle in time, resulting in late payment of card fees. Song Ji Hyo didn’t learn about this until very late, and at one point took out his credit card to the manager for work expenses.

Song Ji-hyo asked for the payment of wage arrears 5 times, but was delayed with various excuses. Some employees who were financially strapped were forced to take out their savings, some reached out to their parents, and even became credit-delinquents, and their mobile phones were suspended. make ends meet.

Although Song Ji Hyo hopes to give priority to solving the staff’s wage arrears, the staff is more concerned about Song Ji Hyo’s wage arrears. It is not an issue of the amount, but a deep feeling of Song Ji Hyo’s intentions during the relationship. Employee A’s surgery cost over 10 million won last year, and it was Song Ji Hyo’s low-key payment for A’s poor family. Person A: “Song Ji-hyo came to talk to me at night, and accompanied me when I was sent to the emergency room and when I was discharged from the hospital. The doctors were very surprised.” Staff F revealed that Song Ji-hyo would give everyone taxi fare every time the work was over, and that when the manager was busy, he would pay by himself. Driving to work, in the eyes of the staff, “not an artist but a sister”.

(Source: Creative group ING)

In fact, UZUROCKS once proposed to Song Ji-hyo a solution to wage arrears, but as a model taxpayer, Song Ji-hyo was suspicious and refused: “The representative said that he could give me cash, and the price was to return it to the company account. Not only the source of the cash is unknown, but also put into a legal person Account…is this normal?”

Through Song Ji Hyo’s positive actions, the employees’ wage arrears before March this year have been made up. However, Representative Park’s sudden resignation on April 27th once again brought the matter into difficulties.

After the news came to light, netizens were all moved by Song Ji Hyo’s act of loyalty: “Song Ji Hyo Oni is so handsome ᅲᅲ”, “The fraudsters are not evil”, “This company is a hooligan garbage”, “Song Ji Hyo and the staff want to Come on, we must get back the debt!”

