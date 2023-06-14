Home » Sony Music Entertainment joins forces with virtual singer Luo Tianyi to deploy AI music to welcome industrial technology upgrade_TOM News
Recently, Sony Music Entertainment and virtual singer Luo Tianyi officially launched a strategic cooperation. The two parties will take AI technology as the core, jointly explore the application of artificial intelligence technology in the music field, welcome the technological upgrade of the music industry, and expand more breadth and depth in the music field.

Luo Tianyi, the world‘s first Chinese virtual singer, officially debuted on July 12, 2012. He is loved by music fans for his diverse music styles and creative ecology. Classic works include “Ordinary DISCO”, “Quan Yu Tian Xia”, “Dala Collapse” and so on. As the world‘s leading music entertainment company, Sony Music Entertainment is committed to discovering excellent music content and promoting cross-border music and art exchanges.In this strategic cooperation, the two parties will explore AI music production, AI sound library application and other virtual technologies, inject new vitality into Luo Tianyi’s music content, deeply apply artificial intelligence technology in the music field, and promote the trend of virtual singer culture internationality.

Sony Music Entertainment and virtual singer Luo Tianyi’s “AI Yi” project planning was officially launched.It is hoped that this cooperation can provide broader and forward-looking thinking and practice models for the innovative development of music and market upgrading, and make positive contributions to the development of the global music industry.


