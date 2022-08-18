Sony Pictures recently announced that it will build its first large-scale movie theme park in London, with the theme from its popular game fantasy movie “Jumanji”, scheduled to open in 2023 according to the theme of the movie, it is quite expected.

• “Jumanji” is a sci-fi film produced by Columbia Pictures (a subsidiary of Sony Pictures), and two films have been released so far. Starring Kirsten Dunst and others. This series mainly tells the story of a pair of siblings who found a box of mysterious board games at home, unexpectedly fell into a dangerous world full of unknowns, and had to play bravely to the end. The first was nominated for the Best Fantasy Film at the 22nd Saturn Awards in 1996.

• It is reported that “Jumanji” will be located in the Chessington World of Adventure Resort in south London. It is planned to expand the original site and is scheduled to open in 2023. The iconic buildings from the film will also be restored one by one, so stay tuned for follow-up reports.