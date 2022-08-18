Home Entertainment Sony Pictures Entertainment’s First Large-Scale Theme Park Locked in Fantasy Movie “Jumanji” – SONY Sony
Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s First Large-Scale Theme Park Locked in Fantasy Movie “Jumanji” – SONY Sony

by admin
Sony Pictures Entertainment’s First Large-Scale Theme Park Locked in Fantasy Movie “Jumanji” – SONY Sony

Sony Pictures recently announced that it will build its first large-scale movie theme park in London, with the theme from its popular game fantasy movie “Jumanji”, scheduled to open in 2023according to the theme of the movie, it is quite expected.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access:

Sony official flagship store

• “Jumanji” is a sci-fi film produced by Columbia Pictures (a subsidiary of Sony Pictures), and two films have been released so far. Starring Kirsten Dunst and others. This series mainly tells the story of a pair of siblings who found a box of mysterious board games at home, unexpectedly fell into a dangerous world full of unknowns, and had to play bravely to the end. The first was nominated for the Best Fantasy Film at the 22nd Saturn Awards in 1996.

• It is reported that “Jumanji” will be located in the Chessington World of Adventure Resort in south London. It is planned to expand the original site and is scheduled to open in 2023. The iconic buildings from the film will also be restored one by one, so stay tuned for follow-up reports.

See also  Let children enter the art palace parent-child concert has new tricks_children

You may also like

Horror FPS game “Abyss of the Moon” teaser...

“Hulk” media word-of-mouth ban: M station average score...

The ranch simulation game “Hakoniwa Ranch Sheep Village”...

Late mother talks Indian childhood at her own...

The Return of Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar

Jiang Shuying’s studio issued a statement Jiang Shuying’s...

Sky-high pet supplies, a new track for luxury...

Stüssy 2022 latest autumn series Lookbook officially debut

Recovering the effective innovation of cultural variety shows,...

The movie “Five Mysteries and Three Ways” successfully...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy