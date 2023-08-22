Spanish Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé Reveals Robbery at Mexico City Home

Spanish Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé Subjected to Robbery at His Home in Mexico City

Miguel Bosé, the renowned Spanish singer-songwriter, recently experienced a harrowing incident when his home in Mexico City fell victim to a robbery. The incident occurred while Bosé and his family were present in the property, leading to a terrifying ordeal for all involved.

Following the news of the robbery, Bosé took to his official Instagram account on Monday to provide his own account of the events. According to the musician, ten armed individuals forcibly entered his home on Friday night, subsequently restraining Bosé, his children, and domestic staff for a duration of over two hours.

“They took everything, car included, everything very studied and meticulous,” Bosé revealed in his Instagram post. Despite the traumatic nature of the incident, Bosé expressed relief that everyone involved survived unharmed, further commending his children for their remarkable courage and resilience throughout the ordeal.

Moreover, Bosé expressed gratitude for the immediate support received from his neighbors during this distressing incident. In an effort to counter any potential misinformation, the singer-songwriter urged his followers to rely solely on his account of the situation.

Addressing rumors that he might consider leaving Mexico due to the robbery, Bosé was adamant in stating his intentions to remain in the country. “Here I am and here I will stay to face whatever, in the most hospitable country on the planet,” he asserted, dismissing any suggestions of relocation.

Bosé relocated to Mexico with his children back in 2018. The artist is well-known for hits like “Si tú no vuelves” and “Morena mía,” and in 2013, he was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year for his illustrious career and philanthropic contributions.

Efforts to gather comments from Bosé’s representatives, the Mexican Ministry of Public Security, and the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office regarding the robbery have thus far been fruitless, with no immediate response received.

The security breach and theft experienced by Bosé serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of high-profile individuals, even within the confines of their own homes. As investigations into the incident continue, authorities will be under pressure to apprehend the culprits responsible for this audacious crime.

