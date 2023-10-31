Spirit of the Stars Silent Party: Taylor Swift, Karol G, and Jonas Brothers Take Over Puerto Rico

Taylor Swift, Karol G, and the Jonas Brothers will headline the first Spirit of the Stars Silent Party in Puerto Rico. The event will transform the Cabo Rojo Convention Center into a lively nightclub on Friday, followed by the San Juan Convention Center on Saturday.

At the Silent Party, attendees can choose their preferred music channel by using ‘silent headphones’. Each headphone offers three music channels for the audience to enjoy.

Leandra Sainz, who is organizing the event alongside her parents, César Sainz and Lady Guzmán, explained that this concept is popular in the United States and can be found on cruise ships and hotels in Punta Cana. When guests enter the DJ Party, they will receive headphones with three channels that can be changed according to their preferences. For instance, channel one might feature music by Taylor Swift, channel two by Karol G, and channel three by the Jonas Brothers.

To enhance the atmosphere, three DJs will play the songs, accompanied by music videos projected on LED screens.

Sainz aimed to cater to a diverse audience with various music tastes, stating, “I wanted to bring all kinds of people with all their tastes. Many people like reggaeton, but this time I wanted to bring the mix of pop music and Karol G’s reggaeton music.” As a master’s student in Psychology, Sainz believes that her chosen discipline is connected to her career in entertainment.

The 23-year-old producer, who grew up attending her father’s shows, expressed her excitement for the event and her plans for a second event focused on the urban genre. She said, “Since I was a baby, I have been going to my dad’s shows, seeing what the scene is like, how everything works, the connections, the networking.”

Sainz expects the Silent Party to be incredibly fun and unique. She encourages attendees to dress in neon colors to match the theme of the headphones. Neon lighting merchandise will also be available at the event.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets for the event at Ticketera.

