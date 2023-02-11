Spitfire Audio’s latest release of the Albion Colossus sound library provides a variety of tools for blockbuster film scores, including two full orchestras (chamber and symphony), heavy guitars, synthesizers, percussion, drum kits and more.

With new features such as scale, depth and exaggerated expression, the sound library provides enhanced dynamics and intensity control over previous Spitfire Audio products to achieve the sound of Hollywood blockbuster soundtracks. The two orchestras combine with other instruments to create a range of expressive musical forms.

Albion was originally designed with a simple concept, everything you need to create stunning soundtracks for TV, movies, games and trailers, and add cinematic and hybrid orchestral elements to pop, electronic and other music styles. For more than 10 years, Albion has been trusted by composers all over the world. It centers on an orchestra of different sizes to perform various classics and progressive techniques, and has its own unique style.

Whether you’re looking for the classic cinematic sound of Albion One, the punchy bass of Albion Uist, the edge of Albion Tundra, the refined modernity of Albion Neo and the beautiful ballads of Albion Solstice, the newly packaged Albion Colossus is for those looking for cinematic quality Designed for people with sound.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/hbejop_kmis)

main feature:

Two orchestras: Chamber Orchestra (42 members) and Symphony Orchestra (111 members), span strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion, and blend seamlessly in between to create new dynamics and strength.

Percussion and Drums: Create impact with ultra-modern and diverse percussion, from traditional orchestral consonant and dissonant mixes to pounding drum kits.

Doomsday Synthetic Sound: In collaboration with the dark experimental electronic musician Snakes Of Russia, the specially designed synthesizer, from clean to dirty, from light to dark, explores subversive roar, powerful short sound, doom-like Bass and more.

Heavy Guitar: A carefully crafted disturbing guitar sound, reamplified in a concert hall. Ideal for boosting an orchestra while maintaining a characteristic presence during heavier score moments.

New features:

Scale Control: Scale up the size of your orchestra, from chamber music to symphony.All material was recorded in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, the chamber music in the New Auditorium and the symphony in the Main Concert Hall, both with the same equipment and players

Depth of control: from ultra-close signals (for easy control) to two additional tree-based distributed mixes, to ultra-wide and ambient mixes.

Enhancement: Enhance each preset in a different way to give your sound a professional touch, from tape saturation and depth, to distortion and widening, from loud to big.

147 combined techniques, including 293 techniques split into scale patterns.

265670 WAV files.

105.33GB compressed (251.51GB uncompressed).

Albion Colossus is suitable for Windows / Mac (compatible with Apple silicon), and supports VST2/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats. Launch special: £299/$349/€349 (original price: £399/$449/€449).

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/albion-colossus