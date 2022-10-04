Home Entertainment Spotify Releases New Exclusive Podcast Show Hosted by Kim Kardashian – Media Players / Video Sites
According to TechCrunch,Spotify on Monday released the first two episodes of its new original podcast, “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,”Narrated by reality TV star Kim Kardashian and true crime show producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. The series will be broadcast worldwide and will be free to all Spotify listeners.

In total, the podcast will have eight episodes exploring the story of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three homicides in 1994. For 28 years, Keith has been trying to prove his innocence. Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators and experts to show how the legal system is broken, Spotify wrote in its release.

Kardashian has been open about her thoughts on the flawed justice system and is currently pursuing a career as a lawyer. She passed the “Baby Bar” exam in California and claims to have plans to open her own law firm in the future.

Kardashian struck a deal with Spotify in 2020 to produce and host exclusive podcasts for the music streaming platform. Her podcast deal joins other celebrities who have signed with Spotify as part of the company’s strategy to expand its exclusive audio offerings. Plus, in 2020, Spotify struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The launch of The System podcast came on the same day that the SEC charged Kardashian with “illegally selling cryptocurrency securities.” Kardashian has agreed to settle and paid $1.26 million.

