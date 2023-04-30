“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” has been released and the Steam evaluation is “mostly negative”_China IT News

(The profile picture is for reference only)

Today (April 28), the third-person action-adventure game “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is now officially on sale. The game supports Simplified Chinese. The national price of this work is 298 yuan. We received 202 reviews, with a favorable rate of 23%, and a comprehensive evaluation of “mostly negative reviews”. Let’s take a look!

game introduction:

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, the intergalactic third-person action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. This is a narrative-driven single-player game that takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. Follow in Carl’s footsteps as the galaxy plunges further into darkness as he engages in increasingly difficult duels with enemies on all sides. Pushed to the edge of the galaxy by the forces of the Empire, Cal will find himself increasingly surrounded by threats old and new. As a member of the last survivors of the Jedi Order, Carl had to stand up in the darkest time in the galaxy – but how much is he willing to pay to protect himself, his teammates, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

The reason most players give bad reviews is that the PC optimization is too poor. Even with a computer with a high configuration, the game frame rate can only reach 40-50 frames. I hope Respawn Studio and EA can deal with it as soon as possible and optimize this game well. .

