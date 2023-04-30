L’Eredità, Simona wins a nice booty thanks to the ‘memory’: live selfie

Back to partying The legacy and this time with another champion by name Simona. But before arriving at the moment of the toast with professors Samira and Andrea, the teacher of Calabrian origins had to contend with fierce competition to say the least. And to think that by a hair, Simona risked not being the protagonist of the celebrations. In the end, the gesture of the professor Andrea Cerelliwhich entered the history of this program by right!

The Legacy, episode 29 April 2023: the eliminated

In the episode of Saturday 29 April, Flavio Insinna he found Simona, Martina and Nicolò Tiao again. To give a hard time to these three champions were Valentina from Pineta Mare (but she lives in Rome), Alessandro from Livorno, Sofia from Guidonia Montecelio and Lorenzo from Angrogna (Turin). Without delaying too much, the games took off like a rocket, giving the public a lot of fun from home. Among these seven competitors, the first to leave the studio was Valentina, being eliminated by the champion Simona. The second to be eliminated was Alessandro, closely followed by Lorenzo and Martina.

How much did Simona win at L’Eredità?

Therefore, for Simona it was a decidedly tiring race, as she found herself in the time trial more than once. Not only did she manage to keep her place at L’Eredità, but the original champion from Cosenza won the only place at the Guillotine, after beating Nicolò at the Stoccata. With the beauty of 140 thousand euros, Simona tried not to halve this sum too much. She eventually she came down to 35 thousand euros in gold tokens and shortly after she managed to pocket this winnings. It was the word that brought her luck ‘I REMEMBER’.

The gesture of professor Andrea in the history of L’Eredità

‘Non – Family – Selfie – Carry – Plaque’, these are the five clues on the noticeboard of the Guillotine of 29/4. The teacher took her time to think before she got to writing the right letters. Great emotion that immediately manifested itself on Simona’s face when she learned that she was able to guess. To conclude this evening was a unique gesture in the history of the transmission of mother Rai. A selfie! In detail, professor Andrea Cerelli took out his cell phone and took a live selfiestogether with Flavio Insinna, Professor Samira Lui and the lucky competitor Simona.