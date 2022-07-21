“Street Fighter”, one of the most famous works in the history of fighting games, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. The Japanese media interviewed the producers of that year and talked about a lot of development secrets, so let’s learn together. The three major nirvana skills of the series protagonists, Long and Quan, are well known. In fact, they appeared in the first generation in 1987, but they were only hidden skills. In the first generation, Long was in the level-breaking mode. If you put a coin, you can only use the performance There are only 2 people who are close to each other. In view of this, the idea of ​​​​a battle was born, and the classic masterpiece “Street Fighter 2” was born.

·The secret of the super-popular “A Little Red” Chun Li’s thick leggings and dubbing.

“Street Fighter 2” is the only “a little red” among the many rough guys. The design of Chun Li can be said to be devoted to the developers’ efforts, especially the buttocks and thighs, and the design of pantyhose and tights condenses the developers. of love and enthusiasm. As for Chun Li’s cute dubbing, it was the voice of the female developers at that time, and in fact, the game did not have professional voice actors, and all the characters were dubbed by the employees themselves.

· Numerous adaptations and spinoffs surrounding “Street Fighter 2”.

Because of the large number and enthusiasm of fans, countless rumors, legends and adaptations have been born. Even the developers themselves “believed”. There are too many stalks. In the end, we were too lazy or unable to clarify. .

·A message to the new work “Street Fighter 6”.

Although the orthodox serial number is only the sixth generation, after all, more than 30 years have passed. We hope that the new work can bring new and old players“Character Growth”This point can be seen in the classic characters such as Long, Chunli, Gayle, etc. that have been announced, so please look forward to it.