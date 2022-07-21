Home Health Will Windows 7 be successful with a 1MHz processor?God has challenged again
Health

Will Windows 7 be successful with a 1MHz processor?God has challenged again

by admin
Will Windows 7 be successful with a 1MHz processor?God has challenged again

With the development of the times and the continuous progress of science and technology, the CPU processor frequency of our computer is no longer the 1MHz it was a few decades ago, and now it has reached 4-5GHz or more and has multi-core and multi-threading. But the question is, can the current Windows system be run with a CPU with a frequency of 1MHz from decades ago? In order to solve the doubts, a foreign god named NTDEV really tried it. Let’s find out how.

NTDEV tried to use a 1MHz CPU to run Windows XP in April this year, but it was said that it was still a blue screen after three hours of startup, and it failed to open successfully.

Although the first attempt failed, but NTDEV is not ready to give up, this time he wants to challenge the Windows 7 system. In the challenge test, when running Windows 7 with a 1MHz CPU, the boot time alone took 7.5 hours, and as expected, the final result was a blue screen of failure.

After these two failed attempts, we are more certain that a CPU with a frequency of 1MHz cannot run the current Windows system, but NEDEV may not give up, but the system challenges will be greater as it arrives, and the time and energy spent will also be need more.

See also  Konami's "Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel" is open for download, including 10,000 kinds of cards, supporting cross-platform archiving | udn game corner

You may also like

Monkeypox is a “global emergency” for WHO –...

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy