With the development of the times and the continuous progress of science and technology, the CPU processor frequency of our computer is no longer the 1MHz it was a few decades ago, and now it has reached 4-5GHz or more and has multi-core and multi-threading. But the question is, can the current Windows system be run with a CPU with a frequency of 1MHz from decades ago? In order to solve the doubts, a foreign god named NTDEV really tried it. Let’s find out how.

NTDEV tried to use a 1MHz CPU to run Windows XP in April this year, but it was said that it was still a blue screen after three hours of startup, and it failed to open successfully.

So, Windows 7 on 1MHz is pretty much impossible. After 7 and a half hours of booting it decided to crash gracefully. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/wefAdkEs1f — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) July 19, 2022

Although the first attempt failed, but NTDEV is not ready to give up, this time he wants to challenge the Windows 7 system. In the challenge test, when running Windows 7 with a 1MHz CPU, the boot time alone took 7.5 hours, and as expected, the final result was a blue screen of failure.

After these two failed attempts, we are more certain that a CPU with a frequency of 1MHz cannot run the current Windows system, but NEDEV may not give up, but the system challenges will be greater as it arrives, and the time and energy spent will also be need more.