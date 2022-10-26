Original title: Su Youpeng successfully became popular with the variety show “Overcoming Toughness 2” (quote title)

With sincerity and hard work “overcoming obstacles” (theme)

Tonight’s reporter Gao Shuang

In the variety show “Overcoming the Toughness 2” (pictured above), Su Youpeng successfully became popular with his singing again and again. The “Good Tiger” of the Little Tigers in the past is now an all-rounder with multiple identities as actor, singer and director. In a recent interview with reporters, Su Youpeng admitted that participating in the show is not for consumption, but to impress the audience with sincerity and hard work.

In the men’s group variety show “Overcoming Toughness 2”, one after another of the brothers’ classic songs made fans excited. During the recording process, the brotherhood developed by the brothers fighting side by side has also become a highlight of the show. Referring to the reason for participating in the show, Su Youpeng said frankly: “The recording time of the original program coincided with the filming time of the film I directed, and I wanted to decline. But the film partner felt that my participation in the show would increase the popularity, so I came here. It seems that he was invited at random, but Su Youpeng tried his best in the show. Some netizens ridiculed Su Youpeng as the “roll king”. His meticulous professional attitude and hard work in singing and dancing made the group appear “introverted”, and the show’s sense of competition continued to escalate.

On the stage of the preliminary round, Su Youpeng sang the songs “Love” and “Red Dragonfly” by the Little Tigers. As a memory killing show, Su Youpeng can get a wave of traffic by virtue of the title of “Good Tiger”. But for him, it’s not about selling feelings. On the stage after that, Su Youpeng and his team members brought “Ama’s Words”, “Waiting and Watching” and “Orcs”. His breakthrough performances made him the title of “Audience Favorite No. 1”. Su Youpeng said that the stage is cruel, and it is actually very stressful to return to the singing and dancing stage. “Maybe some viewers think that what we most want to show through the show is the relationship between brothers. This is what everyone wants to see, but I am here to do business.” Su Youpeng said, “I may not have the opportunity to be on stage in the future. So I cherish it more. I am not at the age of becoming popular by singing and dancing, and then I want to go backstage seriously and make a good movie.” Su Youpeng said.