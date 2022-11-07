On November 4th, the panoramic music competition variety show “Overcoming Toughness 2” launched by Mango TV ushered in the ultimate battle – the birth night of the all-around singing family. Su Youpeng changed many sets of looks to show his mature charm, and used his masterpiece “Fly with Peace of Mind” to draw an end to his journey of overcoming obstacles. In the end, Su Youpeng was successfully promoted to become a member of the new generation of all-round singing and singing family, and ranked first by virtue of his personal favorite, and won the 2022 Hot X-fire and the annual championship of “Break Through Thorns 2”. Consecutive Changes of Modeling Exhibition Mature Charm Su Youpeng’s Message to the Audience “Fly with Peace of Mind” In the first round of singing and dancing competition, the “famous” camp led by Su Youpeng launched an attack on the promotion quota. “Still Wandering” tells a story about love on a retro movie-like stage. Su Youpeng in a white suit dances around the stage with a handsome chair dance, leading the audience to switch between memories and reality. In the final battle of the camp, Su Youpeng, who changed into a light orange suit, sang “Fly with Peace of Mind” with the team members. The lyrics are sincere and full of reluctance to part. Especially at the end, Su Youpeng’s eyes filled with tears when he sang “And those lush years”, which moved the audience under the stage. Talking about this song, the emotional Su Youpeng said that on the final stage of “Overcoming the Thorns 2”, he wanted to use this farewell song to bless everyone: “We have a lot of harmony parts in the middle, which is a bit like a graduation dance. When a person grows up, he has to face a lot of things he doesn’t like, such as parting. The finals is actually one of them. I want to use this song to give to all the brothers, and thank all the audience who accompany us. Whether it is to bring Whether you laugh or have the energy to fight, I hope everyone can fly with confidence.” See also The movie "Prosecution Situation" leads the advanced army in 2022 51st file Huang Jingyu and Bai Baihe stand up and strive to break the game High-voted annual championship & annual hot X-fire Su Youpeng: Thank you for your affirmation In addition, “Wait and Watch” performed by the Su Youpeng camp also won the best performance in the hot singing stage singing category in 2022. In the end, Su Youpeng won the 2022 Hot X-fire and the annual championship of “Overcoming Toughness 2” with his personal favorite ranking in the all-around singing family night. When giving his speech, Su Youpeng bluntly said that he was very fortunate that he had completed one breakthrough stage after another, and thanked everyone for their affirmation. It took three months to present five rounds of performances and review Su Youpeng’s stage journey, whether it was an excellent stage idea, showing the captain’s sense of responsibility and doing his best for each team member, or every round of performances brought the ultimate stage to the audience. At the feast, Su Youpeng expressed his love for the stage with his own efforts and persistence. Although the journey of the show has come to an end temporarily, the dedication to the works will not stop there, and we look forward to Su Youpeng bringing more works together.

