Supreme teamed up with The North Face again this season to bring a series of collaborations that are scheduled every season. In their fall 2022 joint collection, they bring a Steep Tech performance coat and trousers, a 700-Fill Down Parka down jacket, a Steep Tech Fleece fleece sweater and trousers, a Base Layer bottoming top and trousers, and Steep Tech gloves, backpacks, fanny packs, keychains and more. Each piece is available in all black, brick red and white/printed. In terms of design highlights, the Steep Tech Apogee performance jacket and trousers are made of waterproof nylon with riveted seam details; the down jacket is made of waterproof polyester and 700-Fill down insulation quilted padding; then the Steep Tech made of polar fleece The Fleece suit continues to offer a variety of insulation options, with thin long sleeves and trousers constructed of polyurethane as the inner layer, and finally the backpack and fanny pack are constructed of waterproof polyester and Ballistic Nylon.

It is reported that the new Supreme x The North Face 2022 autumn joint series will be available through Supreme stores in North America and Europe and the official website on October 13, while the Japanese region will be on sale on October 15. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.