Circolo Posillipo: the social gym named after the canoeist Toto Marino

Circolo Posillipo: the social gym named after the canoeist Toto Marino

Antonio “Toto” Marino, the young athlete from Posillipo, 19, who died prematurely in a road accident at the end of June, will be remembered by the Posillipo Nautical Club with the title of the social gym in his name. With great emotion, the Posillipina social family, during the ordinary assembly, once again wanted to remember “Toto” in naming him the place where the young canoeist trained to cultivate his passion that had already led him to write the protagonist is the history of the polo canoe of the Rossoverde Sodalizio, winning the bronze medal at last year’s European youth teams.

A promise of the canoe polo which, in August, at the world championships in Saint Omer, in France, was remembered by the whole international community and by the Italian Federation which wanted to pay homage to his memory, asking his parents to be the standard-bearers of Italy, as his team mates wanted to compete with their blue canoes all with the nickname and race number of Antonio “Toto # 8”.

