Tan Yamanouchi & AWGL, a studio founded by architect Adan Yamanochi, recently built a new home in central Tokyo for a budding cartoonist and his partner, two pet owls, following the needs of the cartoonist to “from With the goal of “floating a few centimeters in daily life”, combined with imagination and design, he designed a wooden detached house named “ある标签家の自居” (A Japanese manga artist’s house).

Inspired by the job of a cartoonist, the first thing that catches the eye of the house is the surreal slope-shaped earthquake wall. The lighting installation at the door is more reminiscent of the tunnel leading to the exit or the unknown. The facade alone is full of mystery sense and storytelling.

Taking “maximizing the use of long and narrow plots” as the overall planning purpose, since cartoonists tend to work at home, in order to ensure that the client can separate public and private functions and obtain good lighting, the architect not only rearranged the sequence of alternating staggered floors, but also By creating a difference in height to achieve the effect of not being closed but defining each area, the construction area is only 44.16 square meters, but it is complete. Interested readers may wish to browse the pictures of the slide gallery.