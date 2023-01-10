Health and wellness

Medicines shortage: what is happening in Europe and in the world

Paris has banned the online sale of paracetamol products. China, the main producer of the active ingredient, has banned the export. Greece calls for ‘a central policy at EU level’ to tackle the problem

The drug shortage alarms not only Italy. There France ha prohibited from selling online of paracetamol-based products at least until the end of January. Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris in a letter to European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides calls for “a central policy at EU level for the problem of drug shortages afflicting all Member States”

In France, the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (Ansm) has asked pharmacists to ration the sale to each patient. In December, the Ministry of Health had warned that, despite these measures, the situation remained “complex” and would not be resolved for several weeks