Taking advantage of AI’s Dongfeng film and television concept stocks to take off collectively, the AIGC tide flocks to the film industry and the film and television sector to usher in an opportunity for value revaluation

Wind up AI! The limelight of these two days belongs to the film and television stocks. Following the strength of film and television concept stocks in the previous day, yesterday, the film and television stocks of the Hong Kong stock market once again moved collectively. The volume of TV broadcasting once surged by more than 44%. An increase of more than 10 times; Shaw Brothers Holdings rose by more than 38%; Emperor Cultural Industry rose by more than 28%, and Starlight Culture rose by nearly 24%. A-share film and television stocks are not inferior. Yesterday, the Shanghai film stock price rose by the limit 4 times in the intraday session, and hit a new high in more than 5 years. The industry said that this round of collective rise in film and television stocks may be related to industry insiders talking about AI’s help to film and television.

Film and television stocks collectively rise

The film and television sector has finally begun to “raise eyebrows”, and this week has gained a lot.

Yesterday, the momentum of Hong Kong stocks was strong. In the early trading, TV and Broadcasting rose 21.36%, Emperor Cultural Industry rose 18.42%, Shaw Brothers Holdings rose 16.88%, and Starlight Culture rose 14.93%. As of the close, TV Broadcasting rose 49.66%, Shaw Brothers Holdings rose 47.19%, Emperor Cultural Industry rose 24.56%, Transmission Entertainment rose 17.19%, Starlight Culture and Cable Broadband rose slightly, 4.48% and 2.04% respectively.

Although the performance of A-share film and television stocks fell from the previous day yesterday, there were still some stocks that remained strong. For example, Shanghai Films has gained 2 consecutive boards this week. After closing at the daily limit of the previous day, it rose strongly again yesterday, and once closed the daily limit. The stock has risen by about 36% in the past four days. Since March, the stock has It has risen by about 75%.

In the long run, the film and television index has risen for four consecutive trading days, with a cumulative increase of 9.93%, and a cumulative increase of 12.35% within the month. In terms of individual stocks, in addition to Shanghai Film, New Media, China Science and Technology, China Film, Wanda Film, etc. have all shown a continuous upward trend in recent days.

In addition, many stocks have bottomed out recently. Enlight Media rose by 29.79% in the last four trading days, of which it rose by 18.03% on March 20; Aofei Entertainment rose by 27.05% in the last four trading days, of which the daily limit was on the 17th; Wentou Holdings rose by 17.92% in the last four trading days %, of which the daily limit on the 22nd.

Zheshang Securities stated that the recent broadcast of many film and television works has not only triggered a boom in ratings, but also brought traffic and momentum to the local cultural and tourism industry. Check-in shooting locations, experience themed tours and other forms frequently appear, broadening the imagination space and development possibilities of “film + cultural tourism”. With the improvement of Internet communication technology and the expansion of the scope of communication and other factors, the trend of film and tourism linkage will further explode and strengthen.

Taking off with AI Dongfeng

“The future belongs to those who will use AI creatively. I hope that AI technology can accelerate the transformation of the film industry.” Recently, Enlight Media Chairman Wang Changtian issued an internal letter to talk about AI, which is also considered by the industry to be one of the reasons for the recent collective surge in film and television stocks. .

In the open letter, Wang Changtian raised the importance of AI technology. “As early as a few years ago, AI technology has been applied in individual scenarios of content production, but it is generally in the experimental stage. In the past one or two years, AI technology has achieved unprecedented rapid development, showing a trend of accelerating iterative upgrades ;The progress of ChatGPT this year has made me more convinced that the combination of technology and content creation is about to enter a substantive stage and will bring major changes to the film and television industry. It may not necessarily change the final form of the product, but it is likely to change the product The means of production. We must think and act, and actively explore the application of AI in the main links of film production.”

On March 17, at the Ninth China Finance and Economics V Forum and Metaverse Industry Summit, Xu Yongming, vice president of iQiyi, said that AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Creation Content) and ChatGPT technologies are single-point breakthroughs, but they can generate huge The value of the metaverse, the construction of the future metaverse is inseparable from the help of AIGC in terms of content.

Regarding AIGC’s blowing to the film and television media industry, industry insiders analyzed that AI technology can be applied to script creation, portraying character portraits, and even realizing AI face changing, etc., reducing the cost of film and television production and further improving the efficiency of film and television production.

Many institutions such as CITIC Construction Investment also agree that AI-generated pictures and videos may greatly help film and television production to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and domestic picture, film and television drama-related companies are expected to benefit.

Kaiyuan Securities stated that it is recommended to pay close attention to the role of AIGC and other companies in the new business model of film and television companies, cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, and the opportunity for revaluation of the film and television sector. The media team of Soochow Securities pointed out that the application of generative AI technology is not only expected to reduce costs and increase efficiency, but also reduce the risk of artists “collapsing houses” on films.

For the market outlook, the Bohai Securities media team believes that the current film and television industry chain has gradually improved its business conditions, and it is recommended to pay attention to companies that benefit from related film production, distribution and theaters.