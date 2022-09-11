Beijing News News On September 11, the online drama “Are You Safe” starring Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan released a drama calendar. The official Weibo post said: “Tencent Video and iQIYI will be broadcast on the entire network from September 11. Members will update 2 episodes every Sunday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Non-members every Sunday to Wednesday at 20:00 Update 1 episode, and update 1 episode every Sunday to Thursday from October 9th. Everyone, save your favorites quickly! Let’s protect network security together.”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

It is reported that the play has a total of 31 episodes and will end on October 11. It mainly tells about the “Three Musketeers” Qin Huai, Zhou You and Chen Mo who are wandering in the online world. The bottom line of justice, the story of continuous harvest and growth.

Edited by Xu Meilin

Proofreading by Wu Xingfa