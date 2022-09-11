Home Entertainment Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan’s “Are You Safe” released the drama calendar, and members will end on October 11
Entertainment

Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan’s “Are You Safe” released the drama calendar, and members will end on October 11

by admin
Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan’s “Are You Safe” released the drama calendar, and members will end on October 11

Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan’s “Are You Safe” released the drama calendar, and members will end on October 11

Beijing News reporter Xu Meilin editor Xu Meilin

2022-09-11 17:26

Enter
Video point machine
read more

Beijing News News On September 11, the online drama “Are You Safe” starring Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan released a drama calendar. The official Weibo post said: “Tencent Video and iQIYI will be broadcast on the entire network from September 11. Members will update 2 episodes every Sunday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Non-members every Sunday to Wednesday at 20:00 Update 1 episode, and update 1 episode every Sunday to Thursday from October 9th. Everyone, save your favorites quickly! Let’s protect network security together.”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

It is reported that the play has a total of 31 episodes and will end on October 11. It mainly tells about the “Three Musketeers” Qin Huai, Zhou You and Chen Mo who are wandering in the online world. The bottom line of justice, the story of continuous harvest and growth.

Edited by Xu Meilin

Proofreading by Wu Xingfa

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  Holidays all year round, in Riva degli Etruschi space for sport and well-being

You may also like

Journey into the creative world of White Duke...

Opening a romantic encounter, classical guitar debuts at...

Javier Marias died: the Spanish writer was 70...

Mid-Autumn Festival light and shadow art shines in...

BookTok, the trend with 75 billion views, at...

The film “Deng Xiaoping Trail” won two awards...

The movie “Hello, Brother” is a national hit,...

Han Haolin interprets the “Human” volume “Poems and...

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have been together...

Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy