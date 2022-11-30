Original title: Tang Wei, who won the Blue Dragon Award as the “Queen of Actress”, does not need to be “beautiful” on the red carpet｜Literary Criticism

“What an actor has been waiting for all his life is a good script and a good role. Sometimes he has to wait for a few months, sometimes a few years, or even a dozen years. I am really lucky. I have waited for Song Ruilai.”

On the evening of November 25th, at the star-studded 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony attended by many Korean filmmakers, when actor Tang Wei held the “Best Actress” trophy and delivered his acceptance speech in Chinese, he became She became the first foreign “actress” since the award was founded. In the official award speech, the sentence “Tang Wei is an actor loved by Korean audiences” proved that she deserves all the honors and praises she received that night.

Under the halo, Tang Wei’s red carpet look, makeup and jewelry that night seemed to have become irrelevant topics, and it was difficult to see harsh netizens pointing fingers and commenting on her skin condition and figure. With acting skills and awards, the voices in the online environment have become more tolerant and gentle. Under a Weibo account of the marketing account “Tucao” Tang Wei’s red carpet performance declined, the netizens responded surprisingly uniformly, retorting: “I don’t know if Tang Wei majored in red carpet, he is an actor.”

But not all actors can get such tolerant eyes from netizens like Tang Weiyi. On the red carpet of many awards ceremonies, even if the popular Xiaohua has exquisite makeup and well-dressed clothes, she will always be criticized by the marketing account and some netizens with a magnifying glass, and she will be "ridiculed" if she is not careful. The root of it may be that under the spotlight, no matter how exquisite the shape is, it cannot add points to the work; no matter how beautiful the face is, it is not as confident as the excellent acting skills. At the same time, the traffic and exposure obtained by relying on the red carpet is also like a tide. When it comes, it is aggressive, but after it fades away, it cannot leave valuable content after all. "Beauty is beauty, and there is no soul." It is probably an appropriate description for the past venomous comments to be put into the current red carpet segment, or some actors' film and television works. Of course, it's not that actors can't be "beautiful". In the red carpet session, the well-prepared looks can naturally add a lot of points to the actors, and they can also get more compliments on the Internet. But if you only care about "beauty", always consider the image in front of the camera, and always show people with a delicate appearance, I am afraid that you will be farther and farther away from the trophy in the award ceremony. And after netizens praised "Sister is so beautiful", they still couldn't avoid being ridiculed as a "blanket star". As an actor, she still had to face the dilemma of not having a representative work. Tang Wei at the Blue Dragon Awards Ceremony Back in 2011, at the Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea that year, Tang Wei became the first foreign actress in the history of Korea's three awards with "Late Autumn". Who would have thought that 11 years later, Tang Wei would win the Blue Dragon Award for her "Determination to Break Up". Prior to this, she had already acquired all the actresses of South Korea's "three small" (Chunshi, Buil, and film critics). Now, only one big bell award is missing, and Tang Wei can "collect all" the "Best Actress" of the three major Korean film awards. At the Qinglong Film Awards ceremony, even if there was no "beauty over the crowd", when the name of the winner of "Best Actress" was read, Tang Wei didn't look too surprised, but got up calmly and talked with the movies around him. The creators hug. This is the confidence brought by the work and the freedom of acting achievements. These have nothing to do with "red carpet styling".Return to Sohu to see more

