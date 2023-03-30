Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was the one chosen by Juan Román Riquelme to be the new coach of Boca and successor to Hugo Ibarra, but the illusion of having the DT from Rosario was quickly punctured since today he communicated his decision.

The former coach of the National Team of Mexico, Argentina, Barcelona and Newell’s, told Boca this morning that he will not accept the proposal that part of the Football Council made to his representative yesterday. In this way, the La Ribera club must go in search of its plan B.

Now, José Néstor Pekerman is at the forefront to receive an offer from Mundo Boca and a little further back is the option of Diego Martínez, current Tigre coach.

