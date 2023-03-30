Home Entertainment Tata Martino rejected Riquelme’s offer and will not be Boca’s coach
Entertainment

Tata Martino rejected Riquelme’s offer and will not be Boca’s coach

by admin
Tata Martino rejected Riquelme’s offer and will not be Boca’s coach

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was the one chosen by Juan Román Riquelme to be the new coach of Boca and successor to Hugo Ibarra, but the illusion of having the DT from Rosario was quickly punctured since today he communicated his decision.

news news–summary news–55-81″>
Read Also

In Boca all roads lead to Tata Martino: there is an offer and they are waiting for the DT’s response

The former coach of the National Team of Mexico, Argentina, Barcelona and Newell’s, told Boca this morning that he will not accept the proposal that part of the Football Council made to his representative yesterday. In this way, the La Ribera club must go in search of its plan B.

Now, José Néstor Pekerman is at the forefront to receive an offer from Mundo Boca and a little further back is the option of Diego Martínez, current Tigre coach.

News in development.

See also  Tell the truth | The suspenders are really tired of writing!Only rely on Tube top to survive | Tube top | Summer wear | Popular items_Sina Fashion_Sina

You may also like

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

Guli Nazha fashion men’s April cover wears a...

Hu Zhixi attended the 10th anniversary show of...

The chess course “Córdoba, the city thinks” is...

Jin Dong’s spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” premieres...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

three companies submitted offers to develop two new...

It is reported that the latest joint shoes...

“Fran” Cerúndolo goes in search of the semifinals...

Strega Prize 2023, the 12 semi-finalist books

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy