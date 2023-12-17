Televisa Actor Carlos Amador Ventures into Online Footwear Business

Renowned Televisa Actor Carlos Amador Branches Out to Online Footwear Business

In a surprising turn of events, popular Televisa actor Carlos Amador has ventured into the world of online footwear sales. The actor, known for his roles in famous television productions such as La Rosa de Guadalupe and Between Love and Hate, has taken to social media to promote his new business, which includes colorful and beautiful designs appealing to a wide range of clientele.

Amador has proudly announced on social media that he is now a shoe merchant, selling his products online and in the Zona Rosa of Mexico City. His catalog offers a wide range of footwear, with options for customization and delivery of all sizes, either in his area of ​​Colonia Juárez or through courier services. Amador has already received positive feedback from satisfied clients, praising the quality of his products and excellent customer service.

While it remains unclear if Amador has sought a second income because of financial problems or other reasons for venturing into entrepreneurship, it is evident that his new business has been a success so far. Additionally, Amador has expanded his product line to include stone necklaces, further showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and versatility in the retail industry.

On social media, many have commended Amador for his initiative and drive to succeed, particularly given his established career in the artistic world. With a 30-year career in acting and a successful family background in the industry, Amador’s foray into online footwear sales adds another dimension to his already diverse portfolio.

The recent venture is a testament to Amador’s ability to combine different passions and sources of income, further reflecting the trend of multi-faceted careers in today’s society. As the actor continues to build his online business, it is evident that his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to shine in the footwear and retail industry.

