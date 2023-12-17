Home » result, score and minute by minute of the Premier match
result, score and minute by minute of the Premier match

result, score and minute by minute of the Premier match

Liverpool and Manchester United set to face off in Premier League showdown

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to clash this Sunday, December 17, at Anfield in what promises to be an exciting match in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side currently leads the championship with 37 points, having secured three consecutive victories against Fulham (4-3), Sheffield United (2-0), and Crystal Palace (2-1).

On the other hand, United, managed by Ten Hag, is facing a tough crisis. The team is currently in ninth place and suffered a recent 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Additionally, they have been eliminated from the Champions League, leaving their chances of advancing to the round of 16 in doubt.

The upcoming match between these two football giants is sure to draw a lot of attention and excitement from fans. Stay tuned for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the Liverpool vs. Manchester United game.

